Marathon
Harshad Mhatre, Arati Patil win Kochi Marathon 2024
Maharashtra runners dominated the Kochi Marathon as Harshad Mhatre and Arati Patil won the men's and women's races.
Harshad Mhatre and Arati Patil won the Kochi Marathon 2024 on Thursday.
Mhatre, who hails from Maharashtra, and represents India Railways, won the men's race, clocking a time of 2:35:50 hours.
Dinesh Kisan Patil, who also hails from Maharashtra, finished second in the race, while Ramavath Ramesh Chandra, who is a native of Telangana, finished third.
In the women's category, Arati Patil, who is also from Maharashtra, was crowned as the champion as she finished the marathon with a time of 03:37:03 hours. Kerela's Anju Murukan, who clocked a timing of 04:25:17, finished second in the full marathon.
In the Half Marathon (21.097 KM), it was Nabeel Shah, who emerged victorious in the men's category. Nabeel Shah clocked 1:17:43 hours. Sajith KM, with a timing of 1:19:56 hours, and Rajesh Thankachan, with a timing of 01:22:47 hours, finished second and third respectively in the men's half marathon.
Jolsana Anthony won the women's half marathon, clocking 1:38:25 hours. Neena Katwal, with a timing of 1:40:47 hours, and Gayathri G, who clocked 1:45:00 hours, finished second and third respectively.
Meanwhile, in the 10K Run, in the men's category, it was Sreerag AS, who emerged triumphant with a timing of 00:33:35 hours. Prabhakar K, who clocked 00:39:57 hours, and Ravi A, who timed 00:40:13 hours, finished in second and third place respectively.
In the women's category of the 10K Run, it was Beena George, who finished first with a timing of 00:40:41 hours. The second place was bagged by Akshaya K with a finish time of 00:46:25 hours. Tesna Joseph clocked a finish time of 00:46:55 timing.