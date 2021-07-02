When a 65-year-old Lata Khare ran a marathon in saree to save her husband's life

Running a marathon is a very tough task, let alone if you are more than 60-years-old. But, at times, life pushes you to such extremes wherein you end up doing something even you were not aware you are capable of.



And that is exactly what happened with the 68-year-old Lata Bhagwan Khare.

Hailing from the state of Maharashtra, Lata Khare ran a marathon to save the life of her husband back in the year 2014!

A farm labourer for the most part of her life in rural Maharashtra, Lata Khare was left at crossroads when her husband fell ill and had to undergo an MRI scan. The scan cost INR.5000; it was a kind of amount the duo had not even seen in their lives.

It was at this point that someone in her village suggested her to compete in a marathon which had an amount of INR.5000 as prize money, happening nearby. Having no knowledge of running, even being a sport, Lata Khare decided to run.

Running in a saree and sandals, which broke halfway through the race, Lata Khare finished the 3km run first, bagged the prize money and used it for her husband's treatment.

She has been a constant feature in the local marathon circuits ever since, running barefoot in sarees, and is now a well-known name.

In fact, a Marathi language biographical feature film based on life was also made last year. The film named Lata Kare had Lata depicting herself and was directed by Naveen Deshaboina. It even received a National Award.

A sequel to the film was also in the works but was put on hold after Lata Kare's husband passed away due to the deadly covid-19 in May this year.