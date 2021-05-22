This 42-year-old completed a marathon just 8 weeks after recovering from Covid-19

Covid-19 is a deadly disease. Ever since it first broke out in the world early last year it has claimed thousands and thousands of lives across the globe. Recovering and retaining your full fitness after a bout with covid-19 is not easy but it is not tough either if you are in the right mindset.



Dr. Anuradha was in the midst of a 100-day running challenge when she contracted the virus; in fact she had already run for 87 consecutive days before being tested positive. She was completely fine for the first two days after being tested positive, but her oxygen levels started dropping drastically since the third day. The running enthusiast was even unable to walk!

She had severe panic attacks and anxiety while being in isolation, but somehow pulled through it pretty quickly. But, she was advised not to do any heavy or moderate exercise for at least two months.

She resisted physical activities for a month, before starting to walk. Around a fortnight later she started to run as well.

Anuradha started to concentrate on her breathing and started practicing Pranayam and Yoga and made her comeback at a stadium run organised by NEB at the Jayaprakash Narayan Stadium in Bengaluru.

In her comeback stint, Anuradha had to run 60 kilometers inside 12 hours. She not only did it but also came finished the marathon at the second spot!

Since starting to run in the year 2017, Dr. Anuradha HK has completed more than 50 marathons, and continues to be an inspiration for many.