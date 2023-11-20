3000 at Kanha Shanti Vanam and 13000 from around the world participate in the Green Kanha Run

Heartfulness Institute in association with Granules India launched its second edition of the Granules Green Kanha Run at Kanha Shanti Vanam (the headquarters of Heartfulness in the outskirts of Hyderabad) with over 3000 participants from Kanha Shanti Vanam and 13000 more joining virtually from 60 cities from India and abroad. The first edition was successfully held earlier this year edition of the Green Kanha Run. The second edition is aimed at ‘racing into a greener future’ – an initiation of a grand venture to plant 25,000 trees in the three editions of the half marathon. The Granules Green Kanha Run is being supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Fit India. Noted Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri, R Shridhar and Bharat Arun have also voiced their support for the run.

The run was flagged off by Ms. Nandini Agasara (Asian Games Bronze Medalist in athletics) and Coach Mr. Ramesh for the 21km timed Sai Reddy Gudda Lake Run category. 10km timed Yatra Garden run was flagged off by Ms. Uma Chigurupati- Director of Granules India, (the Title Sponsor of the Granules Green Kanha Run), and Mr. Prateek Srivastav, Community Impact Lead, PayPal Hyderabad flagged off the 5km timed Forest run. Mrs. Pratima K. Patel- wife of beloved Rev. Daaji – Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission flagged off the 2km Family run. This is the first time the global run category has been introduced to encourage participants worldwide to join in from their locations, ensuring that distance is no barrier to making a difference.

Mr. Anil Arora- President and Head of Global Operations of Granules India, Mr. Anant Sanjeev Doogar- Director of Nile Mile, Marathon Partner of Granules Green Kanha Run; and Rev Daaji – Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission gave away the awards.





The flag off timings (race timings) are 21km- 05:45am; 10km- 06:25am; 5km- 07:30am and 2km- 07:50am. Overall Winner was chosen based on Gun Time; Age Category winners were chosen based on Chip Time. A runner would start his race within 15 minutes from their respective Flag Off Time of the race. Cut off time for finishing the race were 3hrs 30 mins for 21km; 90 mins for 10km; 60 mins for 5km: no cut off time applicable for 2km.



Mrs. Uma Chigurupati, Executive Director – Granules India Limited said, “It is an exhilarating experience to see the level of participation. Fitness and environment are the core of my heart. The Granules Green Kanha run has given the platform for the runners to show their support for both fitness and environment. I hope the message reaches more and more people and they start taking fitness and environment as part of their daily lives.”

Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said, “Our mission is to raise the green cover on earth and sensitize people on the importance of a healthy ecosystem. It also begins at holistic wellness and our relationship with the environment. Our ancient traditions have always taught us to worship nature. We have also associated our holistic wellness with respect for nature. The Granules Green Kanha Run is successfully driving the message.”

This year’s marathon editions are themed around Water, and the subsequent two-year marathons will be themed around Fire and Earth respectively – making for the three important nature elements that symbolize Heartfulness’s commitment to nurturing and safeguarding the environment. At the end of the three-year cycle, participants will interlock their earned medals from each year, forming a unified symbol of their contribution to a unified, healthier world.

In the first edition, 3,500 dedicated runners joined the movement, leading to the plantation of 4,000 trees. Esteemed personalities like Pulella Gopichand, Honourable Union Minister of Sports Shri Anurag Thakur ji, Honourable Minister of Sports for Telangana, Shri Srinivas Goud, and Uma Chigurupati from Granules were present, adding luster to the event and showing their staunch support for a healthier environment.

The Granules Green Kanha Run is being supported by Granules Trust as title sponsor apart from Hyderabad Runners as community partners, Medicover Hospitals as Recovery and Medical partner, Decathalon as Gifting partner, Timing Miles as timing partner, Nile Mile as marathon partner, Hira Pipes as goodwill sponsor and T-tales and Smart Farmers as Goodies Partner, Westin, Eblu, HTC Global Services and Fever FM. All the proceeds of the marathon will go towards Forests by Heartfulness initiative.

The Granules Green Kanha Run is a groundbreaking marathon event aiming to combine physical fitness and environmental responsibility. The event is a stride towards a significant change, nurturing a culture of health, unity, and environmental conservation.