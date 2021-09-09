Meet the 26/11 attacks hero turned India's first differently-abled Ironman Praveen Teotia

The 26/11 terrorists attack in or the 2008 Mumbai attack is considered to be one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks in history. A total of 10 terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) opened an attack on the financial capital of India, leaving nearly 170 Indian citizens dead and more than 300 injured.



From the local police department to the army, navy and airforce, each and everyone was called upon to save Mumbai and its people from these deadly attacks. While many of these bravehearts too lost their lives, quite a few survived to tell the world the stories of Indian bravery.

One of those from the defence forces who survived was Praveen Teotia – a marine commando with the Indian Navy. Teotia was a part of the 'Operation Black Tornado' at the Taj Hotel, and took four bullets to his chest. Despite this, he survived.

A total of five surgeries later, Praveen was discharged from the hospital but his hearing was partially impaired for life. When he returned he was handed a desk job by the Indian Navy, but soon retired.

Impossible is just a word. If you have the desire to achieve something, then nothing can stop you. #PraveenTeotia, you are an inspiration! pic.twitter.com/kNyp3YyBPy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 14, 2017





After retiring from the Navy, Praveen Teotia started running marathons. He finished his first half marathon in 2015, full in 2016 and has since gone on to run at various marathons.

His list of marathons also includes the highest ultra-marathon in the world – the 72km long 'Khardung La Challenge in Ladakh.'

Besides, Praveen Teotia is also a two-time Ironman and was featured in the Limca Book of Records in early 2020 as the first differently-abled Ironman from India.