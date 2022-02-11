Log In
Over 36,000 students taking part in Fit India Quiz

It is a part of the central government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence

Sujata Chaturvedi
Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi

PTI

Updated: 2022-02-11T20:03:40+05:30

The Fit India Quiz, aimed at providing a national platform for students to showcase their knowledge about fitness and sports, saw participation of 36,299 students from 13,502 schools in the preliminary round, the sports ministry said on Friday.

Launched by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the nationwide quiz is now into the State Rounds. The preliminary round ended on January 25.

The quiz has prize money of Rs 3.25 crores which will be given out to winning schools and students at various phases of the competition.

"The key objective of the first-ever Fit India quiz is to propagate the message of Fit India Movement among the school children and to create awareness among students about India's rich sporting history," Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi said.

The Fit India Quiz, the country's first school fitness and sports quiz, was launched in September 2021.

It is a part of the central government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

