Know why athletes are requesting the Supreme Court to protect abortion rights

The United States of America is no stranger to the long running abortion debate that has divided its 50 states and people. In a recent move to prevent the curtailing of abortion rights, around 500 female athletes have signed a representation regarding the curtailment of abortion rights. This includes Olympians, footballers, athletes and several other amateur and professional athletes.

Last week Pacific University women's soccer team played two matches in Texas. To express their dissent against the state's anti-abortion law, they wore "Women Support Women" t-shirts & pink masks during warm-ups. Plus,🌈wristbands for LGBTQ+ solidarity. [📸posted w/ permission] pic.twitter.com/2cEVQ8IEKO

What is the controversy?



Abortion has always divided left and right wing ideologies in America due to its controversial nature. Some believe that a woman has the right to decide what she does with her body while others state that the right to life of an unborn child cannot be taken away by someone else. The debate has gradually become a battle between Republicans and Democrats with liberal states agreeing with abortion while radical states banning it. Ironically, this debate is not one sided when it comes to gender. There are several women who believe that abortion should be curtailed. Regardless of the nature of the protest, there is an immense amount of division that this has caused across the United States of America.

What is happening right now?



As of now, Mississippi has proposed a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. This has been contested heavily and the case will be heard in the Supreme Court on December 1st.



Who has spoken out?



Around 26 Olympians and 73 professional athletes are those who are part of the 500 + strong group to sign the representation. A few of the stars include Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, Ashleigh Johnson, Diana Taurasi and many more. Megan Rapinoe stated that as an athlete, it is important to take decisions that suit your body in the short and long run. This has been backed up by other athletes and many other professionals who have supported the protection given to female athletes.