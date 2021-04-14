Ambedkar Jayanti: Indian sports facilities named after Dr BR Ambedkar

Today marks the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Ambedkar Jayanti is observed as Equality Day in India. Fondly called Babasaheb, BR Ambedkar was firm supporter of the rights of Dalits and untouchables. He also fought for the rights of women and said that "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved". BR Ambedkar, the 'architect of the Indian constitution, was a freedom fighter, an economist, and a jurist. He was the force behind the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India. Babasaheb Ambedkar worked tirelessly towards a society where everyone is treated as equals. He was India's first Minister of Law and Justice.

BR Ambedkar remains an inspiration across generations. His contribution to the building of the nation has been immense. Indian sports fraternity pays homage to Ambedkar by naming several sports facilities after him. Here's a look:



Basaveshwaranagar in Bengaluru has several recreational spaces including parks, open grounds, and stadiums. Most prominent among these recreational facilities is the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Stadium, which is located on 60 Feet Road. It is built over the now-dried up Agarahara Darahalli Lake and has several sporting facilities, including a running track for walking, jogging, and athletic events, a skating rink, a basketball court as well as facilities for kho-kho, kabaddi, cricket, badminton, and taekwondo. It also plays host to Sports Day events of nearby schools which do not have a playground of their own.





Dr Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi

The Dr Ambedkar Stadium is primarily a football stadium in New Delhi, India. It was inaugurated in 2007 and has a capacity to host 25,000 audiences. The stadium has hosted international football finals such as the 2007 Nehru Cup Final and the 2009 Nehru Cup Final, In 2007, the stadium was renovated and floodlights were installed. In August 2007 the stadium hosted its first tournament under floodlights, the Nehru Cup International Football Tournament 2007. The Ambedkar Stadium is one of the stadiums to have FIFA-approved pitches for FIFA World Cup qualification matches in India.



Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar International Sports Stadium, Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar International Sports Stadium or Faizabad Sports Complex is a multi-crore project for a sports complex, which is funded by the state government. It is being built as an international standard sports complex being along the NH330 (Faizabad to Sultanpur highway), a few hundred meters away from Faizabad Airport. The new sports complex has an astroturf, synthetic track, swimming pool, cricket field, hostels, and other required facilities. Faizabad Stadium is one of the selected stadiums in Uttar Pradesh with a multi-purpose hall and a swimming pool. Other facilities offered to allow people to play: Football, athletics, volleyball, hockey, basketball, badminton, cricket, handball, table tennis, taekwondo, and wrestling.



Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, Baramati, Pune

The Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium in Pune hosts national and international cricket matches. It was completed by the former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar. The stadium construction started in 1991, Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth centenary. In 2016, Ambedkar's Silver Jubilee Celebration (125th Ambedkar Jayanti) was inaugurated on the eve of the stadium's debut. An exhibition match was played between the Mumbai Cricket Association team and the Maharashtra Cricket Association team. This cricket ground has eight pitches. Two pitches have been made for the main stadium. The grounds accommodate 14 practice wicket centres and 10 wicket pitches. The green cover from New Zealand was introduced on the field. The stadium seats around 22,000 spectators. The rest of the gallery, the pavilion and other works were done through the municipality, including VIP rooms, gymnasiums and all-weather stadium galleries.



Dr Ambedkar Stadium, Kochi

The Ambedkar Stadium situated adjacent to the KSRTC bus station in Kochi, Kerala is yet to achieve its full potential. The stadium received a new turf worth Rs 5 crore under FIFA's 'Win in India with India' project. It is being turned into a sports hub. A partnership with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is being looked at.



Dr Ambedkar Stadium Mukarampura, Karimnagar, Telangana

The B.R.Ambedkar sports complex is the primary sports complex in the city of Karimnagar. The sports complex has the main stadium used for sports like athletics, cricket, and football. An indoor stadium, a hockey field, swimming pool, Kho-Kho grounds, basketball courts. Another indoor stadium was built inside SRR college.





