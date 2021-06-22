Kamalpreet Kaur's 66.59m throw won't be considered as a National Record – Know Why?

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been on a rapid rise since the past few months. The 25-year-old from Punjab fought off depression and thoughts of leaving the sport during the coronavirus imposed restrictions and lockdown last year and came back with a national record throw during the Federation Cup in Patiala during March earlier this year.



Her throw of 65.06m was not only a national record but also the first-ever throw over the 65m range by an Indian woman in the history of the sport. Besides, the throw also earned direct qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for her.

If her heroics in March was not enough, Kamalpreet Kaur hit the Indian sporting fraternity by a storm yesterday evening when she decided to further her effort by more than one metre.

Competing in the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala, Kamalpreet threw the discus a whopping 66.59m – a distance unheard of in Indian athletics, including both men's and women's circuit. The throw was massive!

It was the eighth-best in the world this season and would have earned India a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. It was certainly a national record, but it will not be recognised as one. Why?

Why will Kamalpreet's 66.59m effort not be recognised as a National Record?

While Kamalpreet Kaur throw is undoubtedly the best ever by an Indian, it will not be considered as a national record due to one specific reason.

The reason we are talking about is the number of competitors in the event when she surpassed her own national record set in the month of March. In fact, she had no competitor in the event.

Yes, Kamalpreet Kaur was the lone participant in the women's discus throw in the IGP 4 at Patiala when she recorded the distance of 66.59m yesterday. As there were no competitors in the event, her throw would not be recognised as a National Record on this technical ground.

Even though Kamalpreet Kaur's effort will not be considered as a national record, her performance is surely a good sign for the Indian sports fans as the Tokyo Olympics near with each passing minute.