Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles during press conference: Know why?

Whoever follows world football is well aware of what a fitness freak Cristiano Ronaldo is. The Portugal national and Juventus star Ronaldo has often pulled off theatrics on the field, which had the audience wonder what other superhuman capabilities this 36-year-old footballer possesses.



On Monday night, the global icon once again showed how dedicated he is towards his fitness regime during a pre-match press conference ahead of Portugal's opening fixture in Euro 2020 against Hungary.

Ronaldo arrived at the press conference along with coach Fernando Santos. After seeing a couple of Coca-Cola bottles kept in front of him, Ronaldo removed them from the camera angle. He instead pulled out water bottle and asked everyone to 'drink water' instead.

Ronaldo has set the benchmark for an ideal footballer over a long and illustrious career. Though there are those who feel that Lionel Messi is a better player than Ronaldo, one cannot deny the dedication and professionalism the Portuguese infuse in the game that arguably makes him the greatest of all time (GOAT). What is to be noted, Coca-Cola however, is an official sponsor of the tournament. Ronaldo had previously opened about his dislike for junk food. The Juventus stalwart has explained his son about the same a few times too.

Similar instances by Indian athletes

Many Indian athletes have set examples by disassociating themselves with products and consumer goods that are not healthy when it comes to endorsements.

Tipped to be the highest single-brand deal for a sportsperson, Sachin Tendulkar was reportedly offered Rs 20 crore to be a part of a liquor brand for a year. But the master blaster, who had once promised his father for never endorsing a tobacco or an alcohol product, had promptly turned down the offer in 2010.

Fresh from his All England triumph in 2001, badminton star Pullela Gopichand was approached by a cola giant. Gopi made them return empty-handed.



Keen to be seen as a socially responsible youth icon, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli stopped endorsing soft drink maker Pepsi and fairness products because of their association with junk food and racism.

The skipper is among the most sought after for endorsements but Kohli has decided that he would lend his name only to brands which he himself uses and believes in, people in the know of his endorsement deals said today. Even double Olympic medalist wrestler, Sushil Kumar rejected a Rs 50 lakh-offer to feature in a surrogate ad for a liquor brand. Kumar, who his himself a vegetarian and a teetotaler, feels that featuring in such activities will send a wrong message to the youth and encourage them to drinking habits.







