Ultimate Kho Kho: Points Table, Standings, Total Points, Overall Standings

The Ultimate Kho Kho League kickstarted on Sunday with the Gujarat Giants and Telugu Yoddhas registering big wins on the first day over the Mumbai Khiladis and the Chennai Quick Guns respectively.

How does the Ultimate Kho Kho Points Table work?

This is how the Ultimate Kho Kho Points Table work:

Win: 3 Points

Loss by 3 points or less: 1 Point

Loss by more than 3 points: 0 Points

Tie/No Result: 2 Point

The Top 4 teams at the end of the Group Stage will qualify for the Playoffs.

Take a look at the points table and standings of Ultimate Kho Kho here.







Standings Team Played Won Lost Tied No Result Score Difference Points 1 Gujarat Giants 1 1 0 0 0 +25 3 2 Telugu Yoddhas 1 1 0 0 0 +10 3 3 Odisha Juggernauts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Rajasthan Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Chennai Quick Guns 1 0 1 0 0 -10 0 6 Mumbai Khiladis 1 0 1 0 0 -25 0





Last updated after Day 1 on 14th August 2022