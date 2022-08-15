Kho Kho
Ultimate Kho Kho: Points Table, Standings, Total Points, Overall Standings
Take a look at the points table and standings of Ultimate Kho Kho.
The Ultimate Kho Kho League kickstarted on Sunday with the Gujarat Giants and Telugu Yoddhas registering big wins on the first day over the Mumbai Khiladis and the Chennai Quick Guns respectively.
How does the Ultimate Kho Kho Points Table work?
This is how the Ultimate Kho Kho Points Table work:
Win: 3 Points
Loss by 3 points or less: 1 Point
Loss by more than 3 points: 0 Points
Tie/No Result: 2 Point
The Top 4 teams at the end of the Group Stage will qualify for the Playoffs.
Take a look at the points table and standings of Ultimate Kho Kho here.
|
Standings
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tied
|
No Result
|
Score Difference
|
Points
|
1
|
Gujarat Giants
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+25
|
3
|
2
|
Telugu Yoddhas
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+10
|
3
|
3
|
Odisha Juggernauts
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Rajasthan Warriors
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Chennai Quick Guns
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-10
|
0
|
6
|
Mumbai Khiladis
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-25
|
0
Last updated after Day 1 on 14th August 2022