Ultimate Kho Kho raises valuation, secures a Series-A PE funding from UK-based BNP Group

In a ground-breaking move to bolster the growth of Kho-Kho firstly in India and then globally, Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK), India’s first-ever professional Kho-Kho league, has secured a Series A funding from UK-based BNP Group — a private investment firm that invests in scalable and disruptive business ideas.

Ultimate Kho Kho becomes the first sports league in India to secure private equity investment to grow the trajectory of Kho-Kho in India and globally. This strategic partnership signifies a pivotal moment in the annals of sports investment, not only fortifying BNP’s standing in the sports industry but also affording a global platform for the promotion of indigenous sports.

Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho remains steadfast in its mission to reimagine the growth of this homegrown sport with more significant dynamism and engagement. The league already enjoys robust backing and patronage from distinguished state and corporate entities, including Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company, GMR Sports, Adani Sportsline, Capri Global, Punit Balan Group, and KLO Sports, all of whom have invested as franchise owners in the league.

Ultimate Kho Kho’s notable success in its inaugural season was pivotal in attracting this substantial investment from BNP Group. The inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho reached a noteworthy milestone, garnering a substantial viewership of 164 million across a spectrum of media platforms and 225 million video views on social media, thus securing its position among the top three non-cricketing leagues in India. With 41% of female viewership the league proved sport’s expansive and inclusive appeal in India.

Sharing his thoughts on the remarkable association, Mr. Amit Burman, Promoter UKK, stated, “Keeping in mind the global ascendancy of indigenous sports, this partnership with BNP Group is a massive milestone for Ultimate Kho Kho and our plans to grow the league as a bigger commercial entity. Together, we are poised to unlock newer opportunities and redefine the future of sporting ecosystem of India and contributing towards developing a multi-sport playing nation. This investment will empower us to build a stronger, bolder platform that resonates with Kho-Kho fans worldwide.”

With this historic investment, Ultimate Kho Kho and BNP Group are forging a path for the future of indigenous sports that pledges to inspire, innovate, and rejuvenate the global sports landscape. The reverberations of this collaboration are poised to resonate among athletes, fans, and stakeholders alike, ushering in an era of excellence and inclusivity in the realm of sports leagues.

Dr. Biswanath Patnaik, Founder and Chairman of BNP Group, echoed similar sentiments stating, “This investment by BNP Group in India being the first of its kind, has already set the foundation stone for the upliftment of grass-root level sports in India. Enamoured by the Hon’ble PM Mr. Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global sports powerhouse, I am determined to help Indian children to adopt this indigenous sport providing a platform for talented athletes to shine on the global stage. BNP’s investment is not just financial; it’s a testament to our commitment to fostering the growth and development of indigenous sports and creating a legacy that will inspire generations to come.”

The Ultimate Kho Kho is poised for Season 2, having recently conducted a Player Draft where the nation’s top 145 players, including 33 young talents, were meticulously selected by six franchises in anticipation of the upcoming season.