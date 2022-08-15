Ultimate Kho Kho LIVE: Day 2- Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts win- Updates, Scores, Blog

After losing on Day 1, Mumbai Khiladis open their account in the Ultimate Kho Kho League with their first win. They got the better of Rajasthan Warriors with a score line of 51-43 on Day 2 of the tournament.

In match two of the day, it was another defeat for Chennai Quick Guns as they lost to Odisha Juggernauts. The score line was same as the the clash between the Warriors and Khiladis, that is, 51-43. The Juggernauts were much better in their attacking prowess than their opponents.

Day 2 Results:

Mumbai Khiladis 51-43 Rajasthan Warriors

Odisha Juggernauts 51-43 Chennai Quick Guns