Kho Kho
Ultimate Kho Kho LIVE: Day 2- Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts win- Updates, Scores, Blog
Mumbai Khiladis and Odisha Juggernauts get their first wins on Day 2 of Ultimate Kho Kho League.
After losing on Day 1, Mumbai Khiladis open their account in the Ultimate Kho Kho League with their first win. They got the better of Rajasthan Warriors with a score line of 51-43 on Day 2 of the tournament.
In match two of the day, it was another defeat for Chennai Quick Guns as they lost to Odisha Juggernauts. The score line was same as the the clash between the Warriors and Khiladis, that is, 51-43. The Juggernauts were much better in their attacking prowess than their opponents.
Day 2 Results:
Mumbai Khiladis 51-43 Rajasthan Warriors
Odisha Juggernauts 51-43 Chennai Quick Guns
Live Updates
- 15 Aug 2022 4:13 PM GMT
Thank you for tuning in!
That's it from our side on the Live coverage of Ultimate Kho Kho League Day 2.
See you soon!
- 15 Aug 2022 4:12 PM GMT
Odisha wins!!!
Chennai's last ditch efforts in Turn 4 fall short as the Juggernauts get the victory.
Odisha Juggernauts 51-43 Chennai Quick Guns
- 15 Aug 2022 3:59 PM GMT
Turn 3 ends with a dominating performance by Odisha.
Odisha collects 25 points in this turn.
Juggernauts 49-23 Quick Guns
- 15 Aug 2022 3:54 PM GMT
Odisha's score is double of that of Chennai's!
Juggernauts 42-21 Quick Guns midway of Turn 3