Kho Kho
Ultimate Kho Kho Final LIVE: Odisha Juggernauts v/s Telugu Yoddhas - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the final of Ultimate Kho Kho between Odisha Juggernauts and Telugu Yoddhas.
The inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League will come to an end today with a clash between the ever consistent Odisha Juggernauts and the dark horses Telugu Yoddhas.
While the Juggernauts will certainly start as overwhelming favourites in the contest, the Yoddhas can not be counted out at all especially with the way they blew away the Gujarat Giants in the second Qualifier.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 4 Sep 2022 3:43 PM GMT
SKY DIVE, ODISHA!
Odisha come up with a sky dive when it mattered the most. They have pipped the Telugu Titans and they have done it with the barest of margins.
ODISHA JUGGERNAUTS ARE THE INAUGURAL ULTIMATE KHO KHO CHAMPIONS!
Odisha 46-45 Telugu Yoddhas
- 4 Sep 2022 3:41 PM GMT
40 seconds left
40 seconds left and Juggernauts continue to trail. Yoddha seems to be in control.
- 4 Sep 2022 3:39 PM GMT
SECOND BATCH, OUT!
Bhargo is taken out soon and this does not look good for Telugu Yoddhas now. They cannot score a single point now in this match with just 1 minutes and 24 seconds left and the Juggernauts are breathing down their neck - just 2 points behind.
Can the Yoddhas defence create some magic to deny Odisha Juggernauts?
Odisha 43-45 Telugu
- 4 Sep 2022 3:38 PM GMT
DREAM RUN, TELUGU!
Under pressure, Sachin Bhargo comes up with a dream run for Telugu.
Odisha 40-45 Telugu
- 4 Sep 2022 3:37 PM GMT
SKY DIVE, ODISHA!
A much needed one for Odisha and they bring down the deficit to 5 points.
Odisha 38-43 Telugu
- 4 Sep 2022 3:35 PM GMT
FIRST BATCH, OUT!
The Odisha Juggernauts cleans up the first batch of Telugu Yoddhas, but not before Prasad picked up a dream run for them. This is shaping up for a close, close finish now.
Odisha 35-43 Telugu
- 4 Sep 2022 3:32 PM GMT
We are back on!
We are back on for the final turn with the first batch of Telugu Yoddha defenders in the middle.
- 4 Sep 2022 3:30 PM GMT
Some heated arguments
Some heated arguments between the Odisha Juggernauts coach and an official. Don't know what exactly is happening, but we have a delay to the start of the final turn due to the arguments.
- 4 Sep 2022 3:26 PM GMT
WHO WILL COME OUT ON TOP?
This final is poised beautifully with just 7 minutes left. The game has not been very high scoring and expect a lot of mind games, as Odisha Juggernauts come out to attack for one final time and overcome that 14-point deficit.
Can the Telugu Yoddhas defenders replicate their heroics from the first innings?