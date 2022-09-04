Ultimate Kho Kho Final LIVE: Odisha Juggernauts v/s Telugu Yoddhas - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League will come to an end today with a clash between the ever consistent Odisha Juggernauts and the dark horses Telugu Yoddhas.

While the Juggernauts will certainly start as overwhelming favourites in the contest, the Yoddhas can not be counted out at all especially with the way they blew away the Gujarat Giants in the second Qualifier.

