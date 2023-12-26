Punit Balan Group owned Mumbai Khiladis onboard 5 major brands for Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

Mumbai Khiladis, the powerhouse team owned by Punit Balan Group (PBG), has roped in five major sponsors for the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2. With this major brand handshake, the franchise has garnered a combined sponsorship amount exceeding INR 8.30 Crores which reflects the growing popularity and commercial appeal of indigenous sports such as Kho Kho in India.



Mumbai Khiladis will witness a prominent sports news portal, 1XBat join as the Title Sponsor for the team and the logo will prominently feature on the front of their jersey.



Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd, a leading dynamic biotechnology company based out of Pune has come on board as the Powered by Sponsor and will be featured on the back of the team’s jersey.



Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited, a BSE and NSE-listed prominent construction company and pharmaceutical distribution company, Pharm Deal, Pune will act as the team’s associate sponsors, their logos will feature on the jersey sleeves. Additionally, the well-renowned private aviation company, Jet Fleet Aviation, has also joined forces with the team as an associate sponsor, with its branding being positioned at the nape of the neck.



Expressing his enthusiasm for the enormous sponsorship that Mumbai Khiladis have secured with a record-breaking value, Punit Balan, Chairman & Managing Director of the PBG stated, "The significant sponsorship that we have secured is a testament to the meteoric rise as well as the interest that non-cricketing sports in this country are generating. Moreover, it also highlights the burgeoning and untapped potential that traditional games like Kho Kho have. Ultimate Kho Kho has been able to propel this homegrown sport to becoming a mainstream sports league and among the top three in India by engaging with a target audience cutting across the hinterland as well as urban India. We are confident this is just the beginning and Mumbai Khiladis will be a flag bearer in promoting the sport and being a catalyst in its continued growth not just in India but globally.”



Showcasing its commitment to the development of sports in the country, the Punit Balan Group (PBG) has already invested in nine sporting leagues across India and globally. They also support nearly 60 budding sports talents pan India. The sponsorship amount received by Mumbai Khiladis marks a significant milestone not just for the team but also for the league, Ultimate Kho Kho, which is just in its second season and sets a new standard for indigenous sports leagues in India.



“The Punit Balan Group has always believed that investing in non-cricketing sports is the key to sustainability, and our values closely align with those of our sponsors. With a shared vision to uplift indigenous sports, we are dedicated to contributing toward creating a sustainable ecosystem for non-cricketing sports to prosper in India,” added Punit Balan.



According to the ‘India Sports Sponsorship Report 2023’ by GroupM, Sports Sponsorship in India recorded a figure of INR 5907 Cr ($Mn 748) in 2022 with a growth of 105%. Emerging sports witnessed an overall revenue of INR 1503 Cr ($Mn 190), which in YoY terms represents an incremental value of INR 829 Cr ($Mn 104).



Mumbai Khiladis, comprising standout talents including Captain Aniket Pote, defender Pritam Chougule and all-rounder Subhasis Santra, will face the Gujarat Giants in their second match of the season today on December 26.



Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 is taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha with live coverage on Sony Sports Network's channels and live streaming on Sony LIV daily at 7 PM onwards.