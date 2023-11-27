Odisha to host Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 from December 24

Backed with a successful, exciting and entertaining inaugural season which reached 164 million households, Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) is all geared up for its grand second edition, scheduled to kickstart on December 24 and final on January 13, 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

The Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 will feature India’s top 145 players, including 33 young talents aged between 16 to 18.

Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts, Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Rajasthan Warriors, and Telugu Yoddhas will be the six franchises to fight for the coveted crown in the upcoming season. The exciting action from Season 2 will be broadcasted live, and the fixtures will be announced soon.

UKK, promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, is dedicated to reinventing and promoting the indigenous sport in a more dynamic and engaging manner.



FinNest (A BNP Group Company), a private equity investment firm has recently invested in the Ultimate Kho Kho to multiply the indigenous growth story.

UKK has revolutionised ‘desh ke mitti ka khel’ (the game of the country’s soil) and the inaugural edition of this indigenous sport’s league became a huge success, emerging as India’s third-largest non-cricket league in terms of TV audience reach.



The success of the first season is evident in its impressive audience reach of 164 million. The league garnered a total viewership of 41 million in India and 64 million globally across TV and OTT platforms during the 34 matches held over three weeks.

Additionally, Season 1 also recorded 60 million interactions and 225 million video views across platforms, surpassing any other non-cricket league. A standout feature of UKK Season 1 was the introduction of the spider cam, marking it the first indoor league in India to deploy this advanced technology in capturing one of the fastest sports.