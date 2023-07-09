Kho kho loses Asian Games recognition

The Indian-origin sport of kho kho has been derecognised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Following a request by the Executive Board of the OCA, the General Assembly announced on Saturday that provisional recognition of the Asian Kho Kho Federation was being withdrawn and two new sports - dodgeball and jump rope - would be given provisional recognition.

Song Luzeng, Chair of the OCA Sports Committee, said that kho kho was being derecognised because the Asian kho kho federation was dragging its feet on complying with OCA requirements, despite provisional recognition being granted in 2018 during the Jakarta Asian Games General Assembly.

“Over six years has passed and the Asian Kho Kho Federation has not informed the OCA of any of their achievements. We wrote to them and asked them to submit a report, but they have failed to do so. The OCA provides recognition in order for a sport to grow and develop, but we have not received any feedback from Kho Kho,” Song said.

The Executive Board of the OCA has granted provisional recognition to the #AsianJumpRopeUnion & #WorldDodgeball.The approval was received today from the EB and now this request will be made to the #42ndGeneralAssembly on July 8. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/681H36Nfmx — Olympic Council of Asia (@AsianGamesOCA) July 7, 2023

Kho Kho is currently played by 25 countries across the globe. The Asian Kho Kho Federation was founded in 1987 and includes India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives.

In 1982, Kho-Kho was incorporated into the Indian Olympic Association and in 1989 a show was held during the 'Asian Games' Festival. Being included in the Asian Games programme was one of the next aims for the kho kho federation.

Four Asian Kho Kho championships have been held so far - India (1996, 2016), Bangladesh (2000) and India (2023).