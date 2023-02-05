Khelo India Youth Games: Men's shotput, women's steeplechase national records broken

Rajasthan's Siddharth Choudhary and Delhi's Sonam, on Sunday, broke the youth national record in men's shotput and women's 2000m steeplechase respectively at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

Competing at the TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal, Choudary was on fire in the day as he touched the 20m mark in five out of his six attempts.

After fouling in his first attempt, Choudary set the national record mark in his second with an effort of 21.04m. He followed it up with a close 21.03m in his next attempt to further assert his dominance on the field.

The previous national record in Indian men's youth shotput stood at 20.99m registered by Dipender Dabas back in 2017.

On the other hand, Delhi's Sonam clocked a youth national record timing of 6:45.71 to win the women's 2000m steeplechase.

This is a massive improvement on the previous youth national record of 7:06.49 by Parul Chaudhary more than a decade back in 2012.



