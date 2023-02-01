Khelo India Youth Games: UP boys and Maharashtra girls win table tennis doubles gold

Divyansh Srivastava and Sarth Mishra of Uttar Pradesh outplayed West Bengal's Sujal Bainik and Bodhisatwa Chaudhury 3-1 to win the Youth Boys doubles gold in the Khelo India Youth Games on Wednesday.

Pritha Vartikar and Jennifer Varghese of Maharashtra stamped their authority over state-mates Taneesha Kotecha and Risha Mirchandani to take the yellow metal in the Girls' doubles final.

The UP duo lost the first game but did well to put that disappointment behind it to look ahead. It paid rich dividends as Divyansh and Sarth played well afterwards with excellent placements and great finishes.

Left-handed Sujal could not make up as much as he would have wanted for Bodhistawa but a few unforced errors compounded their misery.

In the all-Maharashtra Girls' doubles final, Pritha and Jennifer proved themselves as the No. 1 pair to win the gold with an emphatic 3-0 verdict.

At least one match went down to the wire in the Youth Girls semi-finals, as Taneesha Kotecha and her partner Risha Mirchandani staged a fine recovery to push the Haryana pair of Suhana Saini and Prithoki Chakraborty after the two led 2-0 to play the bronze medal playoff.