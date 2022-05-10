Khelo India Youth Games - All you need to know: Mascot, Anthem, Jersey, Schedule, Venue

With the University Games having just concluded, Panchkula in Haryana is all set to host the Khelo India Youth Games next month. It will feature around 8000 athletes and 25 disciplines including 5 traditional sports that are gatka, thang-ta, kalarippayattu, mallakhamb and yogasana. We take a look at all the details you need to know about the mega event set to take place between June 4th-June 13th.

Schedule

The event will take place between June 4th-June 13th in different stadiums across 5 cities. There will be 25 different sports in which athletes from across India will compete.

Venue

There are multiple venues for the 8000+ participants this year. Apart from Panchkula which is the main host city, Shahbad, Ambala, Chandigarh, and Delhi will also host athletes in different events. Several multipurpose halls and synthetic tracks have been constructed for the tournament as well.

Mascot

The mascot for Haryana event is a cow named Dhakad. The animal is significant to the state of Haryana which is an agricultural hub of Northern India. The mascots for the Khelo India Youth Games are 'Jaya' the blackbuck and 'Vijay' the tiger

Jersey

The jersey is white in colour with the Khelo India Youth Games symbol spread across it.

Anthem

Indian rapper Raftaar compiled the song for the Khelo India Youth Games. It features a host of different Indian athletes and glimpses of the main event in the past.

Watch | The energetic Anthem of SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021



