Khelo India Youth Games
Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Bengal starts Day 1 with double win
Volleyball and Kho Kho courts set the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Madhya Pradesh courts alight, to begin with.
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Indoor Hall in Bhopal is where sporting competitions for the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh (KIYG 2022 MP) began, with the group league games in Volleyball being the first off, the blocks.
The Ranital Sports Complex in Jabalpur followed with the group games for Kho Kho. Both venues saw some pulsating encounters setting the tone for a high intensity fourth edition of the KIYG.
The opening clash in Volleyball was a cracker. The U-18 Haryana girls overcame their Uttar Pradesh (UP) counterparts with a brilliant come from behind 3-2 result in their favour. For a moment it looked like UP would run away with the match, having taken a 2-0 lead and leading in the third set as well. But Haryana led by their inspirational wing spiker Parul, fought back valiantly to clinch the third 25-23 and never looked back from there.
That Pool B game on court one was followed by a Pool A encounter between West Bengal and Karnataka, where the former blanked the latter 3-0 in a one-sided match.
On court two, where the Boys games took place, Gujarat put up a confident display against Delhi in the opening Pool A match. They won 3-0 with the set scores reading 25-18, 25-16, 25-21. Hosts Madhya Pradesh (MP) then went down to Tamil Nadu, powerhouses in the sport, by a similar 3-0 (25-23, 25-8, 25-19) margin. The Tamil Nadu girls then also had a confident opener, coincidentally playing the hosts yet again. They won 3-0 with the scores reading (25-7, 25-12, 25-8) in TN's favour.
Over at Jabalpur's Ranital Sports Complex, the Kho Kho group league encounters began with West Bengal defeating hosts MP 24-20 (24-10, 0-10) in a Boys U-18 clash. The MP Girls U-18 team also went down 32-12 (32-6, 0-6) to Punjab.
In the second Boys clash Odisha overcame Chattisgarh 36-22 (18-8, 18-14), while in the equivalent Girls clash, Karnataka took revenge for their Volleyball buddies, running away 30-28 (20-12, 10-16) winners over West Bengal.