Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Bengal starts Day 1 with double win

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Indoor Hall in Bhopal is where sporting competitions for the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh (KIYG 2022 MP) began, with the group league games in Volleyball being the first off, the blocks.

The Ranital Sports Complex in Jabalpur followed with the group games for Kho Kho. Both venues saw some pulsating encounters setting the tone for a high intensity fourth edition of the KIYG.