Madhya Pradesh to host 5th edition of Khelo India Youth Games

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh will host the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2023 across eight different cities in the state, announced Sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur in presence of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia on Thursday in Delhi.

The games will be hosted from 31st January 2023 to 11th Feburary 2023.

The eight host cities named are Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Maheshwar, Mandla and Balaghat. The state sports of Madhya Pradesh, Mallakhambh, will be a part of the games too.

Mallakhambh, which is state sports of Madhya Pradesh, and Breaking, which will be a part of 2026 Paris Olympics, were showcased at the event in New Delhi on Thursday.





Khelo India Youth Games were started in 2018 as Khelo India School Games. Delhi hosted the games in 2018, followed by Maharashtra in 2019, Assam in 2020 and Haryana in 2021.

In December 2020 four indigenous games were added – Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba.

In the last edition of Khelo India Youth Games, a total of 12 national records were broken. Host state Haryana emerged as the winner with a count of 137 medals followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka.