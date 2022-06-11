Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
KIYG: 17 weightlifters make cut for Asian Youth and Junior Championship 2022
Among the 30 weightlifters set to represent India at the Asian Youth and Junior C'Ships 2022 in Tashkent, 17 promising stars have come up from the Khelo India Youth Games 2021. Find the list here!
The Khelo India program has once again thrown up a number of athletes who are set to represent India in international tournaments. A total of 17 young and promising weightlifters have been selected from the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 Panchkula to compete for India at the upcoming Asian Youth and Junior Championship 2022, scheduled in Tashkent from July 15 to 26.
A number of Weightlifting National records were created at the ongoing games –
• L. Dhanush from Tamil Nadu created a NR in Men's 49 Kg in Men's Snatch by lifting 88 kg,
• Gyaneshwari Yadav from Chhattisgarh created a NR in Snatch - 76 Kg in the 49kg weight category and NR in Overall Total - 164Kg.
• Harshada Garud from Maharashtra set new NR in Women's 45 Kg total - 152 kg Snatch - 69kg and in Clean & Jerk 83 kg.
• M. Martina Devi created a new Youth National Snatch record in +81 Category
The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) will be sending a total of 30 weightlifters for the Tashkent meet.
The players selected from KIYG 2021:
Youth - Boys
49 kg – L Dhanush (Gold at KIYG 2021)
61 kg Golom Tinku (Bronze at KIYG 2021)
81 kg Vishavjeet Singh
89 kg Vedant Chaudhary
Youth - Girls
45 kg Soumya Sunil Dalvi
64 kg C. Harshika
76 kg Jyoti Yadav (Gold at KIYG 2021)
81 kg Amritha P. Suni (Silver at KIYG 2021)
81 kg Y. Chaitna Kumari
+81 kg M. Martina Devi (Gold at KIYG 2021)
Junior – Men
81 kg Valluri Ajaya Babu (Gold at KIYG 2021)
Junior – Women
45 kg Harshada Sharad Garud (Gold at KIYG 2021)
45 kg Anjali Patel (Silver at KIYG 2021)
49 kg V. Rithika (Silver at KIYG 2021)
64 kg S. Pallavi (Gold at KIYG 2021)
76 kg Jyoti Yadav (Gold at KIYG 2021)
81 kg Ch. Sri Lakshmi (Gold at KIYG 2021).
