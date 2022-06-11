KIYG: 17 weightlifters make cut for Asian Youth and Junior Championship 2022

The Khelo India program has once again thrown up a number of athletes who are set to represent India in international tournaments. A total of 17 young and promising weightlifters have been selected from the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 Panchkula to compete for India at the upcoming Asian Youth and Junior Championship 2022, scheduled in Tashkent from July 15 to 26.



A number of Weightlifting National records were created at the ongoing games –

• L. Dhanush from Tamil Nadu created a NR in Men's 49 Kg in Men's Snatch by lifting 88 kg,

• Gyaneshwari Yadav from Chhattisgarh created a NR in Snatch - 76 Kg in the 49kg weight category and NR in Overall Total - 164Kg. • Harshada Garud from Maharashtra set new NR in Women's 45 Kg total - 152 kg Snatch - 69kg and in Clean & Jerk 83 kg. • M. Martina Devi created a new Youth National Snatch record in +81 Category The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) will be sending a total of 30 weightlifters for the Tashkent meet.

Harshada Garud has secured another Gold Medal for Maharashtra in women's 45 kg weight category. Snatch 69kg+Clean & Jerk 83 kg. Maharashtra is proud of you. pic.twitter.com/zBzgGnbjuL — Om Prakash Bakoria (@ombakoria) June 5, 2022