Khelo India Youth Games: Unnati Hooda defeats former Jr. World No. 1 Tasnim Mir to win gold

Teen badminton sensation Unnati Hooda added another feather to her cap as she showed real skill to defeat former junior World No. 1 Tasnim Mir in the finals of the Khelo India Youth Games' women's singles badminton event.

Just 14, Unnati Hooda has been on a sensational roll since the beginning of the year, becoming the youngest Indian shuttler to win a Super 100 title when she won the BWF Odisha Open in January.

READ | Behind Unnati Hooda's success lies her father's unfulfilled dream

At the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, Unnati Hooda played a thriller against the older, Tasnim Mir, with the match stretching to three games, before Unnati turned things around from the second game and eventually, won the third, 9-21, 23-21, 21-12 and clinched the gold medal.

With a never-say-never attitude to her game style, Unnati is rising quickly in the badminton circuit, egged on by her father's dream and the Khelo India title now, is a further sign of her improvement, as someone who does not yet belong to any of the regular badminton camps of Pullela Gopichand or Prakash Padukone.



Meanwhile, Devika Sihag won the bronze medal at the event.

READ | Skipping Junior Ranking finals, little-big thing Unnati Hooda impresses at Selection Trials

Unnati, was also a revelation at the BAI Selection Trials in April, where she clinched the spot on the Asian Games and Uber Cup team, defeating the likes of youngster Ashmita Chaliha.

