Khelo India Youth Games: Mascots, smart torch, theme song released by MP CM, Union minister

The mascots of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG)-2022, Asha and Mowgli, and its smart torch 'Amarkantak' were released along with the theme song on Saturday by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Nisith Pramanik.

Torch Amarkantak, named after the place where the Narmada River, considered the state's lifeline, originates, was also handed over by two players to the CM during the function.

During the presentation, it was informed that this is the first smart torch in any game in the country. The torch is adorned with carvings of the renowned Mahakaleshwar temple, running cheetah and a lotus on top.

The theme song has been rendered by well-known artiste Shaan. Speaking at the event, Chouhan said players from the state who will win medals in the Olympics and Asian Games will be appointed to the post of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and deputy collector.

Teams or players who perform well and win the medals in Khelo India will be given Rs 5 lakh annually for coaching purposes, the CM added. Pramanik, the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, said the Centre has been implementing Khelo India as a mission to give a platform to sports talent nationwide. He expressed hope the upcoming KIYG in Madhya Pradesh will be historic.



The fifth edition of KIYG, which will take place from January 30 to February 11, is being held in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Khargone (Maheshwar), officials said. "For the first time water sports namely kayaking and canoeing, canoe slalom and rowing, as well as fencing will be part of these games. A total of 27 games will be played across 23 game venues," an official said.

Around 6000 players, 303 international and 1089 national officials will take part, while 2,000 volunteers will be deployed at different venues, he added.