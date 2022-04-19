Khelo India Games - Medal Toppers of all time

With just under a week left for the Khelo India University Games to kick-off, there is much excitement surrounding the magnitude of the event. The games will be spread across 20 disciplines where a total of 257 gold medals will be up for grabs.

We take a look at the states which topped the Khelo India Games medal tally since 2018.

Khelo India Youth Games

2018 edition

Haryana won the inaugural Khelo India Games by sealing the top spot with a massive 102 medals. Their breakup was 38 gold, 26 silver and 38 bronze medals at the end of the tournament. Maharasthra came in second having 111 medals with a close 36 gold, 32 silver and 43 bronze. Delhi made up the last spot with 25 Gold, 29 silver and 40 bronze medals combined to make a total of 94 medals.

2019 edition

Maharashtra and Haryana switched spots the following year by massive margins. The former won 228 medals in total with 85 gold, 62 silver and 81 bronze medals. Haryana got 178 medals with 62-gold, 56-silver and 60 bronze. Delhi was in the third position again with 136 medals to its name. It managed to accumulate 48 gold, 37 silver and 51 bronze medals.

2020 Edition

For the third year running, the same teams made the top three medal standings. Maharashtra was first again with 256 medals including 78 gold, 77 silver and 101 bronze medals. Haryana fell to the second spot with 200 medals in total. They won 68 gold, 60 silver and 72 bronze medals. Delhi had a hattrick of coming third since 2018 with 122 medals. Their breakup was 39 gold, 36 silver and 47 bronze medals.

Combined medal tally of past three editions

States G S B Total Maharashtra 199 171 225 595 Haryana 168 142 170 480 Delhi 112 102 138 352

Khelo India University Games

Panjab University finished first with 46 total medals and a breakdown of 17 gold, 19 silver and 10 bronze medals. Savitribai Phule Pune University was in second place with 37 medals including 17 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals. Punjabi University came in at third place with 33 total medals and a breakdown of 13 gold, 6 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Khelo India Winter Games

2020 edition

J&K took first place with 76 medals in total. They won 26 gold, 29 silver and 21 bronze medals. The service team came in second place with 21 medals in total and a breakdown of 8 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals. Uttarakhand was third with 5 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals.

2021 edition

J&K took home the first position again with 11 gold, 18 silver and 5 bronze medals. Quite surprisingly, Karnataka came in second place with 5 golds, 0 silver and 4 bronze medals. Maharasthra claimed the third spot with 3 golds, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.