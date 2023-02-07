Farmer's daughter from Maha sets Youth Games record in 40kg weightlifting

A farmer's daughter from Nashik, Vinatai Aher, won the 40kg title in the girl's weightlifting event at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh. The 17-year-old Vinatai lifted a total of 129 kg that included 57 kg in snatch and 72 kg in clean and jerk to set a Youth Games Record.



Vinatai, who practices under the supervision of Praveen Vyavhare at the Manmad gym, practices with national youth record holder Akanksha Vyavhare.

Vinatai, who studies at MG College, Manmad, said that she wants to win a medal for the country.

"It was a great experience to be here. The competition is also very good. It opens the way for players like us to go ahead. From here onwards I have to go for International. I will put in all I have to get selected in the national team. My aim is to win a medal for the country," she said.

Vinatai played his first national event in Nagercoil last year.

Vinatai said, "I finished second in Nagercoil. The first place was won by Joshna Sabar of Odisha, whom I defeated here. Now I will prove myself by participating in more and more national events."

When asked if she got into weightlifting from any inspiration, Vinatai said, "My inspiration is my brother who is a weightlifter himself. He plays international. His name is Mukund Aahe and he holds the national record in 55kg. My younger sister is also into weightlifting and we all practice under the supervision of Praveen sir."



