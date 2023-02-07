Khelo India Youth Games: Dhanush, Asmita set weightlifting National Records

Maharashtra's Asmita Dhone and Tamil Nadu's L Dhanush, on Monday, created new youth national records in weightlifting at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh.

Competing in the girl's 45kg category, Dhone set the national record in clean and jerk segment with a clean lift of 82kgs. She, however, had to settle for a silver medal overall with a total lift of 143kg, with 61kg in snatch.

Tamil Nadhu's Dhanush set the stage on fire in boy's 49kg category with a combined lift of 192kg and setting a new national youth record.

He successfully lifted 84kg in snatch and 108kg in clean and jerk for the national record.