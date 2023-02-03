Khelo India Youth Games: Dev Meena breaks Youth Pole Vault National Record

Local boy Dev Meena created new youth national record in Pole Vault after registering a 4.91m jump at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh.

Dev broke five year old record created by Rakesh Gond of Uttar Pradesh who jumped 4.90m at National Youth Athletics Championships at Vadodara in 2018. Rakesh who was one of the top performers for at the youth level in India broke the previous record set in 2016 by Dhirendra Kumar.

While breaking the national record, Dev Meena has bettered his previous personal best by 30 m. His previous personal best was 4.60m Indian U20 federation Cup in Nadiad, Gujarat.

National Record Alert 🚨



Dev Meena from #MadhyaPradesh set a new national record at a height of 4.91m in Boy's Pole Vault event at the #KIYG2022 🤩👍



The previous National record was set by Rakesh Gond from #Vadodara at 4.90m✌️#KheloIndiaInMP@yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/LWSKYjgMlf — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 3, 2023

Dev Meena's gold is the 14th gold medal won by the host Madhya Pradesh in competition and they occupy the top spot with 14 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze.

The fourth Khelo India Games are happening in eight different cities of Madhya Pradesh. On the first day of Athletics, there is new youth national record. As the game progresses, we might witness new names coming up like Dev Meena.



