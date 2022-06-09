Daughters of three labourers win medals, steal hearts in KIYG

Apart from a singular and fierce desire to excel in sports, Andhra Pradesh's early medallists in the Khelo India Youth Games here - Rajitha, Pallavi and Sireesha have one more thing in common.



Each of them comes from a heart-wrenchingly poor background.

Let alone struggling to keep the fire in their bellies alive, their parents have been battling for years to stoke just the 'chulas in their tiny hutments.

Late on Tuesday evening, after a windfall of medals, June Gallyot, the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh official, could not hold herself back. "The entire camp got so excited that we partied all through the evening."

winRajitha sprinted to gold in the Girl's 400 metres while Sireesha took the bronze behind her. Pallavi, then, lifted the first gold for AP in the 64kg category.



"Each of them has a very sad story to tell. This is poverty at a different level," June explained. "This is of course not the common strain only in athletics. It's the same story in several other sports." The only redeeming factor is that sports is providing talented girls like this trio a platform to forget their woes for brief spells, of not leave them behind. Over the last few years, Khelo India Games have discovered innumerable such motivated gems and provided them succour and scholarship, even helping some of them rise to the topmost level.

Rajitha, belonging to the Koya tribe, lost her father at a young age. Her mother Bhadramma had to take care of five children in Ramachandrapuram, a quaint village in the district of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

