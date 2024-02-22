Avalanche hits Gulmarg, Khelo India Winter Games athletes safe

Khelo India Winter Games athletes were safe after an avalanche hit Gulmarg on Thursday afternoon that left a Russian skier dead.

Khelo India Winter Games was unaffected as the avalanche happened 'away from the field of play' and it has not resulted in any kind of change in the schedule of the KIWG that began on Wednesday and will conclude on February 25.

"The avalanche that hit Gulmarg earlier this afternoon has not impacted athletes at the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 at Kangdoori Phase 1," said a Khelo India official.

He added that all necessary precautions were in place for the safety of athletes and officials.

"The avalanche happened at Phase 2 beyond the ridge and away from the field of play. All necessary precautions have been taken for safety," he added.

All Khelo India atheletes are safe after the avalanche hits khilanmarg area of Gulmarg j&k. All the fixtures are being run as per schedule @OfficeOfLGJandK @NisithPramanik @kheloindia @dipr pic.twitter.com/bmqOg76zr2 — Nuzhat gull (@nuzhatjehangir) February 22, 2024

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council secretary Nuzhat Gull also said all athletes participating in the KIWG were safe.



"All Khelo India athletes are safe after the avalanche hit the Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg... All the fixtures are being run as per schedule," Gull posted on X.

The KIWG is witnessing the participation of more than 700 athletes, 150 support staff, over 115 technical officials, and 250 volunteers.

A total of 136 medals are at stake.