Khelo India Youth Games 2022 - Medal Table, Standings, Total Medals

Take a look at the medal table of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

Kajol Sargar Weightlifting gold
X

Kajol Sargar of Maharashtra wins the women's 40kg class Weightlifting gold

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-05T13:01:03+05:30

The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 kickstarted with a grand opening ceremony in Panchkula on Saturday. So far a total of seven states have opened their medal tally, with the northeastern states ruling the roost. The two-time champions Maharashtra are sitting at number 3 in the standings with a solitary gold.

Here, we take a look at the medal tally of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022.


Rank

State

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

Manipur

2

0

0

2

2

Chandigarh

1

0

0

1

3

Maharashtra

1

0

0

1

4

Haryana

0

2

1

3

5

Assam

0

1

1

2

6

Arunachal Pradesh

0

1

0

1

7

Delhi

0

0

1

1


Khelo India 
