Khelo India Youth Games 2022 - Medal Table, Standings, Total Medals
Take a look at the medal table of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022.
The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 kickstarted with a grand opening ceremony in Panchkula on Saturday. So far a total of seven states have opened their medal tally, with the northeastern states ruling the roost. The two-time champions Maharashtra are sitting at number 3 in the standings with a solitary gold.
Here, we take a look at the medal tally of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022.
|
Rank
|
State
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
1
|
Manipur
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Chandigarh
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Maharashtra
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
Haryana
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
Assam
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
Delhi
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
