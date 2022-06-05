Khelo India Youth Games 2022 - Medal Table, Standings, Total Medals

The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 kickstarted with a grand opening ceremony in Panchkula on Saturday. So far a total of seven states have opened their medal tally, with the northeastern states ruling the roost. The two-time champions Maharashtra are sitting at number 3 in the standings with a solitary gold.

Here, we take a look at the medal tally of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022.





Rank State Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Manipur 2 0 0 2 2 Chandigarh 1 0 0 1 3 Maharashtra 1 0 0 1 4 Haryana 0 2 1 3 5 Assam 0 1 1 2 6 Arunachal Pradesh 0 1 0 1 7 Delhi 0 0 1 1



