A look at Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in numbers

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games drew to a close on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra being crowned the champions, while the hosts took the third spot.

Here, we take a look at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games in numbers:

4782 Athletes

A total of 4782 athletes from across India competed in the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh.

2466 Male Athletes

Out of the 4782 athletes - a total of 2466 competed in the boys' event.

2316 Female Athletes

A total of 2316 women athletes competed in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

1395 Support Staff

The total number of support staffs with the teams competing at Khelo India Youth Games stood at 1395.

1031 Technical Officials

A total of 1031 technical officials were involved in the smooth hosting of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

973 Medals

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games saw a total of 973 medals being handed out to the winners.

490 Sport Specific Volunteers

A total of 490 sport specific volunteers helped out in conducting the annual event.

470 athletes from Haryana

Runners-up Haryana had the biggest contingent at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games with a total of 470 athletes.

383 Bronze

A total of 383 bronze medals were awarded during the duration of the Khelo India Youth Games

295 Gold, Silver

295 gold and silver medals each were awarded in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

161 medals for Maharashtra

Maharashtra were crowned the champions of 2022 Khelo India Youth Games with a total of 161 medals.

56 Gold for Maharashtra

Maharashtra won the most number of gold medals - 56.

55 Silver for Maharashtra

Maharashtra also won the most number of silver medals - 55.

55 Bronze for Haryana

Runners-up Haryana won the highest number of silver medals - 55.



36 teams

A total of 36 teams from across India competed at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games.



34 teams with medals

A total of 34 teams opened their medal account in the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games.

29 Competition Managers

29 competition managers were involved in conducting the Games.

27 Sports

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games were played across 27 different sporting disciplines.

25 Youth National Records

A massive 25 youth national records were set during the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh.

19 Youth National Records in Weightlifting

Out of the 25 youth national records, a whopping 19 were set in weightlifting.

13 Days

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games spanned across 13 days.

10 Athletes from Tripura

Tripura had the smallest contingent at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games with just 10 athletes.

9 cities

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games were held in 9 different cities of Madhya Pradesh.

4 Youth National Records in Athletics

4 national youth records were set in athletics at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

2 Youth National Records in Swimming

2 youth national records were set in swimming at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

2 teams with 100+ medals

Two teams - Maharashtra (161) and Haryana (128) won more than 100 medals at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games.

2 teams return empty handed

Two teams - Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar, failed open their medal tally at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games.



