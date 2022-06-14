A look at Khelo India Youth Games 2021 in numbers

The second edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2021 was successfully conducted from 4th June to 13th June 2022. While Haryana topped the medal tally with 52 gold, 39 silver and 46 bronze medals, Maharashtra could only add four gold medals on the last day to finish with 45 gold, 40 silver and 40 bronze medals and to be placed second on the table.

Here, we break down the 10-day event into numbers.



4700 Athletes

A total of 4700 athletes from across the country competed in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

2262 Women Athletes

Out of the 4700 athletes who flocked down to Panchkula, a whopping 2262 were women.

903 Medals awarded

A total of 903 medals were awarded during the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

361 Bronze medals awarded

Out of the 903 medals, a whopping 361 were bronze medals. Delhi topped the bronze medal tally with 49 third-placed finishes.

273 Silver medals awarded

A total of 273 silver medals were awarded during Khelo India Youth Games, with Maharashtra bagging the highest of 40.

269 Gold medals awarded

The gold medals awarded at Khelo India Youth Games 2021 stood at 269.

137 Medals won by Haryana

Haryana emerged as the most successful team at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 with a whopping 137 medals against their name.

52 Gold medals won by Haryana

Haryana dethroned Maharashtra as the champions of Khelo India Youth Games by bagging a total of 52 gold medals. They were the only team to cross the 50 mark in gold medal count.

36 Teams

A total of 36 teams from all the states and union territories of India took part in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

33 Medal-winning teams

Out of the 36 teams, a total of 33 teams returned with at least one bronze medal in their bag.

28 Gold medal-winning teams

28 out of the 36 competing team bagged at least one gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

25 Sports

A total of 25 different sporting disciples were on display during the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

12 National records

A whopping 12 National Records (all age group) were registered at the Khelo India Youth Games.

10 Days

The Khelo India Youth Games 2021 was a 10-day affair.

5 Indigenous sports

5 indigenous sports were played at the Khelo India Youth Games for the first time. They were Gatka, Yogasana, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb and Thang-Ta.

5 Cities

The Khelo India Youth Games 2021 was conducted across five different cities – Panchkula, Chandigarh, Ambala, Shahbad and Delhi.

2 Teams with more than 100 medals

Two teams – Haryana and Maharashtra, won more than 100 medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021. While the former bagged 137 medals, the latter had 125 in their bag.