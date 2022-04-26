CWG Begin In
Khelo India University Games 2021 - Jain University top standings - Medal Table, University Standings, Total Medals

Take a look at the medal table of the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2021.

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-26T18:07:29+05:30

The Khelo India University Games 2021 went underway at the Jain University, Bangalore a couple of days ago. So far a total of 53 Universities have opened their account by winning at least a single medal.

The hosts Jain University are currently ruling the roost with 5 gold medals, but breathing down their neck are the Savitribai Phule Pune University with the highest medal tally of 14, including 4 gold. The defending champions Panjab University are slowly warming up and sit at number 4 in the standings for now.

Take a look at the complete points table of Khelo India University Games 2021 below.


Position

University

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

Jain University

5

2

1

8

2

Savitribai Phule Pune University

4

5

5

14

3

University of Mumbai

4

1

2

7

4

Panjab University

3

2

2

7

5

Shivaji University

3

1

2

6

6

University of Delhi

3

2

0

4

7

Punjabi University

2

1

2

5

8

University of Madras

2

1

0

3

9

Chaudhary Charan Singh University

2

0

0

2

10

Maharshi Dayanand University

2

0

0

2

11

Anna University

1

2

1

4

12

Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharastra University

1

2

0

3

13

Lovely Professional University

1

2

0

3

14

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

1

1

2

4

15

SRM University

1

1

1

3

16

University of Calicut

1

0

2

3

17

Gujarat University

1

0

1

2

18

Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University

1

0

1

2

19

Veer Narmad South Gujarat University

1

0

1

2

20

Acharya Nagarjuna University

1

0

0

1

21

KL University

1

0

0

1

22

Krishna University

1

0

0

1

23

Swarnim Gujarat Sports University

1

0

0

1

24

Chandigarh University

0

2

1

3

25

Adikavi Nannaya University

0

2

0

2

26

Adamas University

0

1

2

3

27

Bangalore University

0

1

1

2

28

Guru Nanak Dev University

0

1

1

2

29

Berhampur University

0

1

0

1

30

Bharathiar University

0

1

0

1

31

Jadavpur University

0

1

0

1

32

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

0

1

0

1

33

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University

0

1

0

1

34

Osmania University

0

1

0

1

35

Rajasthan Technical University

0

1

0

1

36

Sant Baba Bhag Singh University

0

1

0

1

37

Silver Oak University

0

1

0

1

38

Utkal University

0

1

0

1

39

Vellore Institute of Technology

0

1

0

1

40

Andhra University

0

0

1

1

41

Bundelkhand University

0

0

1

1

42

CHRIST

0

0

1

1

43

Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya

0

0

1

1

44

Kurukshetra University

0

0

1

1

45

MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

0

0

1

1

46

Mahatma Gandhi University

0

0

1

1

47

Mangalore University

0

0

1

1

48

PES University

0

0

1

1

49

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences

0

0

1

1

50

Saurashtra University

0

0

1

1

51

Thiruvalluvar University

0

0

1

1

52

University of Kerala

0

0

1

1

53

Vikram University

0

0

1

1


