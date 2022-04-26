Khelo India University Games 2021 - Jain University top standings - Medal Table, University Standings, Total Medals

The Khelo India University Games 2021 went underway at the Jain University, Bangalore a couple of days ago. So far a total of 53 Universities have opened their account by winning at least a single medal.

The hosts Jain University are currently ruling the roost with 5 gold medals, but breathing down their neck are the Savitribai Phule Pune University with the highest medal tally of 14, including 4 gold. The defending champions Panjab University are slowly warming up and sit at number 4 in the standings for now.

Take a look at the complete points table of Khelo India University Games 2021 below.





Position University Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Jain University 5 2 1 8 2 Savitribai Phule Pune University 4 5 5 14 3 University of Mumbai 4 1 2 7 4 Panjab University 3 2 2 7 5 Shivaji University 3 1 2 6 6 University of Delhi 3 2 0 4 7 Punjabi University 2 1 2 5 8 University of Madras 2 1 0 3 9 Chaudhary Charan Singh University 2 0 0 2 10 Maharshi Dayanand University 2 0 0 2 11 Anna University 1 2 1 4 12 Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharastra University 1 2 0 3 13 Lovely Professional University 1 2 0 3 14 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 1 1 2 4 15 SRM University 1 1 1 3 16 University of Calicut 1 0 2 3 17 Gujarat University 1 0 1 2 18 Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University 1 0 1 2 19 Veer Narmad South Gujarat University 1 0 1 2 20 Acharya Nagarjuna University 1 0 0 1 21 KL University 1 0 0 1 22 Krishna University 1 0 0 1 23 Swarnim Gujarat Sports University 1 0 0 1 24 Chandigarh University 0 2 1 3 25 Adikavi Nannaya University 0 2 0 2 26 Adamas University 0 1 2 3 27 Bangalore University 0 1 1 2 28 Guru Nanak Dev University 0 1 1 2 29 Berhampur University 0 1 0 1 30 Bharathiar University 0 1 0 1 31 Jadavpur University 0 1 0 1 32 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University 0 1 0 1 33 Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University 0 1 0 1 34 Osmania University 0 1 0 1 35 Rajasthan Technical University 0 1 0 1 36 Sant Baba Bhag Singh University 0 1 0 1 37 Silver Oak University 0 1 0 1 38 Utkal University 0 1 0 1 39 Vellore Institute of Technology 0 1 0 1 40 Andhra University 0 0 1 1 41 Bundelkhand University 0 0 1 1 42 CHRIST 0 0 1 1 43 Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya 0 0 1 1 44 Kurukshetra University 0 0 1 1 45 MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 0 0 1 1 46 Mahatma Gandhi University 0 0 1 1 47 Mangalore University 0 0 1 1 48 PES University 0 0 1 1 49 Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences 0 0 1 1 50 Saurashtra University 0 0 1 1 51 Thiruvalluvar University 0 0 1 1 52 University of Kerala 0 0 1 1 53 Vikram University 0 0 1 1



