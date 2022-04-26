Khelo India University Games
Khelo India University Games 2021 - Jain University top standings - Medal Table, University Standings, Total Medals
Take a look at the medal table of the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2021.
The Khelo India University Games 2021 went underway at the Jain University, Bangalore a couple of days ago. So far a total of 53 Universities have opened their account by winning at least a single medal.
The hosts Jain University are currently ruling the roost with 5 gold medals, but breathing down their neck are the Savitribai Phule Pune University with the highest medal tally of 14, including 4 gold. The defending champions Panjab University are slowly warming up and sit at number 4 in the standings for now.
Take a look at the complete points table of Khelo India University Games 2021 below.
|
Position
|
University
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
1
|
Jain University
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
Savitribai Phule Pune University
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
14
|
3
|
University of Mumbai
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
4
|
Panjab University
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
7
|
5
|
Shivaji University
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
University of Delhi
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
7
|
Punjabi University
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
8
|
University of Madras
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
9
|
Chaudhary Charan Singh University
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
10
|
Maharshi Dayanand University
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
11
|
Anna University
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
12
|
Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharastra University
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
13
|
Lovely Professional University
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
14
|
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
15
|
SRM University
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
16
|
University of Calicut
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
17
|
Gujarat University
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
18
|
Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
19
|
Veer Narmad South Gujarat University
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
20
|
Acharya Nagarjuna University
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
21
|
KL University
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
22
|
Krishna University
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
23
|
Swarnim Gujarat Sports University
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
24
|
Chandigarh University
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
25
|
Adikavi Nannaya University
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
26
|
Adamas University
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
27
|
Bangalore University
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
28
|
Guru Nanak Dev University
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
29
|
Berhampur University
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
30
|
Bharathiar University
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
31
|
Jadavpur University
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
32
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
33
|
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
34
|
Osmania University
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
35
|
Rajasthan Technical University
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
36
|
Sant Baba Bhag Singh University
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
37
|
Silver Oak University
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
38
|
Utkal University
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
39
|
Vellore Institute of Technology
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
40
|
Andhra University
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
41
|
Bundelkhand University
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
42
|
CHRIST
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
43
|
Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
44
|
Kurukshetra University
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
45
|
MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
46
|
Mahatma Gandhi University
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
47
|
Mangalore University
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
48
|
PES University
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
49
|
Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
50
|
Saurashtra University
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
51
|
Thiruvalluvar University
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
52
|
University of Kerala
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
53
|
Vikram University
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1