Khelo India University Games: Srihari Nataraj, Dutee Chand among most prominent athletes

At least four Olympians and some rising stars for the future will be seen in action at the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru over the next two weeks.

More than 4,500 participants from around 190 universities will vie for top honours in 20 disciplines at the KIUG 2021 - the largest mass-participation national-level sporting event being held since the pandemic.

Some of India's top athletes will be representing their universities. There shall be TOPS Core Athletes like Srihari Nataraj (Swimming) and Dutee Chand (Athletics). Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, two shooters from the Tokyo Olympics contingent, will also be competing.

Junior World Championship silver medallist Zeena Khitta (Shooting), World Junior Athletics bronze medallist Priya Mohan (Athletics) and Commonwealth Youth Championship gold medallist Sneha Soren (Weightlifting) are some other promising names who will be looking to shine at the KIUG 2021.

Some other TOPS Development Athletes at the tournament:

Athletics - Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump), Yashveer (Javelin), Sandra Babu (Long Jump), Ancy Sojan (Long Jump)

Wrestling - Aman

Archery - Madhu Vedwan (Recurve)

Judo - Unnati

Boxing - Vinka, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach

Badminton - Meiraba, Shikha Gautam

Fencing - Oinam Jubraj











