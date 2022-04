Khelo India University Games Schedule: Date,Venue and Event list

With the Khelo India University Games set to commence on the 24th of April, we have compiled a list of all the events set to take place. There are 5 main venues across Bangalore with each set to host a variety of different sports. The games will go on for 10 days and will end on 3rd May.

Day 1

OPENING CEREMONY-24th April

Venue- Kanteerava Stadium





1)Weightlifting

23rd-27th April

Venue-Sprintoor, Jain Global University Campus





2)Wrestling

29th-2nd May



Venue-Sprintoor, Jain Global University Campus

Prominent athletes-Aman





3)Volleyball

23rd-26th April

Venue-Colosseum Hall-Jain Global University Campus

4500 Athletes, 190 Universities, 20 Sports, and Infinite Dreams...



Watch India's 🇮🇳future Sports stars on DD Sports 📺as they compete at #KIUG2021 pic.twitter.com/CzRhMpY6Ai — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) April 17, 2022





4)Mallakhamb

23rd-26th April



Venue-Open ground Area next to Archery Ground, Jain Global University Campus





5)Boxing

23rd-28th April

Venue-Indoor arena of School of Engineering & Technology (SET)campus.

Prominent athlete-Vinka, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach





6)Badminton

23rd-27th April

Venue-Jain Sports School

Prominent athletes-Meiraba, Shikha Gautam





National Record Holder Ann Mariya 🏋‍♀️will be participating in #KheloIndia University Games 2021💯



Stay tuned to find out who else will participate in #KIUG2021 🤩 https://t.co/QTCvhXAhZn — Khelo India (@kheloindia) April 19, 2022





7)Shooting

23rd April-2nd May

Venue-SAI Shooting range

Prominent athlete-Manu Bhaker





8)Football Boys/Girls

24th April-2nd May

Venue-Jain Global University Campus/Jain Sports School





9)Basketball

24th April-27th May

Venue-Kanteerava Stadium





10)Swimming

25th -28th April

Venue-Jain Global University Campus

Prominent athletes-Srihari Nataraj

11)Tennis

25th April-1st May

Venue-Lawn Tennis Ground,Jain Sports School

In the 1️⃣st edition of #KheloIndia University Games, there was an active participation of women athletes 💯



We wish that in #KIUG2021 more women participate, which will be an inspiration to aspiring women athletes 👍 pic.twitter.com/I2wMiYhrOa — Khelo India (@kheloindia) April 20, 2022





12)Hockey

25th April-1st May

Venue-Field Marshal KM Cariappa stadium





13)Archery

27th April-1st May

Venue-Ground in front of Gate No.2, Jain Global University Campus

Prominent athlete-Madhu Vedwan (Recurve)





14)Judo

27th -30th April

Venue-Colosseum Hall, Jain University Global Campus

Prominent athlete-Unnati





15)Kabaddi

29th April-3rd May

Venue-Colosseum Hall, Jain University Global Campus





16)Yoga

29th April-1st May

Venue-Open ground Area next to Archery Ground, Jain University Global Campus





17)Fencing

29th April-2nd May

Venue-Opposite Archery Ground, Jain University Global Campus

Prominent athletes-Oinam Jubraj





18)Table Tennis

29th April-2nd May

Venue-Badminton Hall, Jain Sports School





19)Karate

30th April-2nd May

Venue-Indoor arena of School of Engineering & Technology (SET) campus, Jain University Global Campus

20)Athletics

30th April-2nd May

Venue-Kanteerava Stadium

Prominent athletes-Dutee Chand,Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump), Yashveer (Javelin), Sandra Babu (Long Jump), Ancy Sojan (Long Jump)