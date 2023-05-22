Khelo India University Games
Khelo India University Games 2023: Preview, Sports, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live stream
All you need to know about the Khelo India University Games 2023 in Uttar Pradesh
The 2023 Khelo India University Games is slated to start from 25th May 2023 with a grand opening ceremony in the city of Lucknow. The 10-day multi sporting event will be held jointly by Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
The first competition will though begin from 23rd May 2023, with Kabaddi kicking off the third edition of the tournament.
Around 4000 student athletes from across 200 different universities in India are expected to be in action and fight for glory in 21 sports. All the athletes in the competition will be under 27 years of age.
While the Panjab University were crowned the champions of the first edition of the Khelo India University Games, Karnataka's Jain University emerged the champions in the second edition.
Sports
A total of 21 different sports will be played at the 2023 Khelo India University Games. They are as follows:
1) Yogasana
2) Wrestling
3) Rowing
4) Archery
5) Judo
6) Mallakhamb
7) Volleyball
8) Fencing
9) Badminton
10) Table Tennis
11) Rugby
12) Athletics
13) Hockey
14) Football
15) Tennis
16) Swimming
17) Kabaddi
18) Boxing
19) Basketball
20) Weightlifting
21) Shooting
Schedule
|S.No
|Dates
|No of Days
|Events
|Venue
|City
|1
|1 June -3 JUNE
|3
|Yogasana
|SAC, IIT-BH University-Indoor Hall
|Varanasi
|2
|26 May -29 May
|4
|Wrestling
SAC, IIT-BH University-Indoor Hall
Varanasi
|3
|27 May - 31 May
|5
|Rowing
|Water Sports Complex
|Gorakhpur
|4
|29 May - 2 June
|5
|Archery
|BBD University-Cricket Ground
|Lucknow
|5
|31 May - 3 June
|4
|Judo
|BBD University -Main Ground
|Lucknow
|6
|24 May- 27 May
|4
|Mallakhamb
BBD University -Main Ground
|Lucknow
|7
|24May -27May
|4
|Volleyball
|Ekana Sportz City-Indoor Hall
|Lucknow
|8
|31 May -3 June
|4
|Fencing
Ekana Sportz City-Indoor Hall
|Lucknow
|9
|31 May - 2 June
|5
|Badminton
|BBD Badminton Academy-Indoor Hall
|Lucknow
|10
|24 May - 27 May
|4
|Table Tennis
BBD Badminton Academy-Indoor Hall
|Lucknow
|11
|24 May- 26 May
|3
|Rugby
|Guru Govind Singh Sports Collage, Lucknow Athletics Ground
|Lucknow
|12
|29 May -31 May
|3
|Athletics
Guru Govind Singh Sports Collage, Lucknow Athletics Ground
|Lucknow
|13
|26 May- 1 June
|7
|Hockey
Guru Govind Singh Sports Collage, Lucknow ( Hockey Gound)
|Lucknow
|14
|24 May- 2 June
|10
|Football Boys
Guru Govind Singh Sports Collage, Lucknow ( Football Ground)
|Lucknow
|15
|24 May -2 June
|10
|Football Girls
|Ekana Sportz City- Football Ground
|Lucknow
|16
|24 May -30 May
|7
|Tennis
|Ekana Sportz City - Tennis Couts
|Lucknow
|17
|26 May- 29 May
|4
|Swimming
|SVSP Sports Complex- Swimming Pool
|GB Nagar
|18
|23 May - 27 May
|5
|Kabaddi
SVSP Sports Complex- Indoor Hall
GB Nagar
|19
|29 May- 2 June
|5
|Boxing
SVSP Sports Complex- Indoor Hall
GB Nagar
|20
|24 May -27 May
|4
|Basket Ball
|GB University- Indoor Hall
GB Nagar
|21
|30 May- 3 June
|5
|Weightlifting
GB University- Indoor Hall
GB Nagar
|22
|25 May - 31 May
|7
|Shooting
|SAI KSSR
GB Nagar
Live Stream
You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2023 Khelo India University Games on the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel.