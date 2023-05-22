Khelo India University Games 2023: Preview, Sports, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live stream

The 2023 Khelo India University Games is slated to start from 25th May 2023 with a grand opening ceremony in the city of Lucknow. The 10-day multi sporting event will be held jointly by Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The first competition will though begin from 23rd May 2023, with Kabaddi kicking off the third edition of the tournament.

Around 4000 student athletes from across 200 different universities in India are expected to be in action and fight for glory in 21 sports. All the athletes in the competition will be under 27 years of age.

While the Panjab University were crowned the champions of the first edition of the Khelo India University Games, Karnataka's Jain University emerged the champions in the second edition.

The #KheloIndia University Games, 2022, Uttar Pradesh begins tomorrow, May 23rd✅ Have a look at the schedule and take note of the sports, venues, and the cities where the games will take place👍🏻



See you tomorrow😁



P.S: Opening ceremony is on 25th May, 2023#KIUG2022



1/2 pic.twitter.com/cmQH1Iawlp — Khelo India (@kheloindia) May 22, 2023

Sports

A total of 21 different sports will be played at the 2023 Khelo India University Games. They are as follows:

1) Yogasana

2) Wrestling

3) Rowing

4) Archery

5) Judo

6) Mallakhamb

7) Volleyball

8) Fencing

9) Badminton

10) Table Tennis

11) Rugby

12) Athletics

13) Hockey

14) Football

15) Tennis

16) Swimming

17) Kabaddi

18) Boxing

19) Basketball

20) Weightlifting

21) Shooting

Schedule S.No Dates No of Days Events Venue City 1 1 June -3 JUNE 3 Yogasana SAC, IIT-BH University-Indoor Hall Varanasi 2 26 May -29 May 4 Wrestling SAC, IIT-BH University-Indoor Hall Varanasi 3 27 May - 31 May 5 Rowing Water Sports Complex Gorakhpur 4 29 May - 2 June 5 Archery BBD University-Cricket Ground Lucknow 5 31 May - 3 June 4 Judo BBD University -Main Ground Lucknow 6 24 May- 27 May 4 Mallakhamb BBD University -Main Ground Lucknow 7 24May -27May 4 Volleyball Ekana Sportz City-Indoor Hall Lucknow 8 31 May -3 June 4 Fencing Ekana Sportz City-Indoor Hall Lucknow 9 31 May - 2 June 5 Badminton BBD Badminton Academy-Indoor Hall Lucknow 10 24 May - 27 May 4 Table Tennis BBD Badminton Academy-Indoor Hall Lucknow 11 24 May- 26 May 3 Rugby Guru Govind Singh Sports Collage, Lucknow Athletics Ground Lucknow 12 29 May -31 May 3 Athletics Guru Govind Singh Sports Collage, Lucknow Athletics Ground Lucknow 13 26 May- 1 June 7 Hockey Guru Govind Singh Sports Collage, Lucknow ( Hockey Gound) Lucknow 14 24 May- 2 June 10 Football Boys Guru Govind Singh Sports Collage, Lucknow ( Football Ground) Lucknow 15 24 May -2 June 10 Football Girls Ekana Sportz City- Football Ground Lucknow 16 24 May -30 May 7 Tennis Ekana Sportz City - Tennis Couts Lucknow 17 26 May- 29 May 4 Swimming SVSP Sports Complex- Swimming Pool GB Nagar 18 23 May - 27 May 5 Kabaddi SVSP Sports Complex- Indoor Hall GB Nagar 19 29 May- 2 June 5 Boxing SVSP Sports Complex- Indoor Hall GB Nagar 20 24 May -27 May 4 Basket Ball GB University- Indoor Hall GB Nagar 21 30 May- 3 June 5 Weightlifting GB University- Indoor Hall GB Nagar 22 25 May - 31 May 7 Shooting SAI KSSR GB Nagar





Live Stream

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2023 Khelo India University Games on the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel.





