Khelo India University Games 2023: Preview, Sports, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live stream

All you need to know about the Khelo India University Games 2023 in Uttar Pradesh

Khelo India University Games 2023 (SAI)

By

Shivam Mishra

Published: 22 May 2023 2:37 PM GMT

The 2023 Khelo India University Games is slated to start from 25th May 2023 with a grand opening ceremony in the city of Lucknow. The 10-day multi sporting event will be held jointly by Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The first competition will though begin from 23rd May 2023, with Kabaddi kicking off the third edition of the tournament.

Around 4000 student athletes from across 200 different universities in India are expected to be in action and fight for glory in 21 sports. All the athletes in the competition will be under 27 years of age.

While the Panjab University were crowned the champions of the first edition of the Khelo India University Games, Karnataka's Jain University emerged the champions in the second edition.

Sports

A total of 21 different sports will be played at the 2023 Khelo India University Games. They are as follows:

1) Yogasana

2) Wrestling

3) Rowing

4) Archery

5) Judo

6) Mallakhamb

7) Volleyball

8) Fencing

9) Badminton

10) Table Tennis

11) Rugby

12) Athletics

13) Hockey

14) Football

15) Tennis

16) Swimming

17) Kabaddi

18) Boxing

19) Basketball

20) Weightlifting

21) Shooting

Schedule

S.NoDates No of Days Events Venue City
11 June -3 JUNE 3YogasanaSAC, IIT-BH University-Indoor Hall Varanasi
226 May -29 May 4Wrestling

SAC, IIT-BH University-Indoor Hall

Varanasi

327 May - 31 May 5Rowing Water Sports Complex Gorakhpur
429 May - 2 June 5Archery BBD University-Cricket Ground Lucknow
531 May - 3 June 4Judo BBD University -Main Ground Lucknow
624 May- 27 May 4 Mallakhamb

BBD University -Main Ground

Lucknow
724May -27May 4Volleyball Ekana Sportz City-Indoor Hall Lucknow
831 May -3 June4Fencing

Ekana Sportz City-Indoor Hall

Lucknow
931 May - 2 June 5 Badminton BBD Badminton Academy-Indoor Hall Lucknow
1024 May - 27 May 4 Table Tennis

BBD Badminton Academy-Indoor Hall

Lucknow
1124 May- 26 May 3Rugby Guru Govind Singh Sports Collage, Lucknow Athletics Ground Lucknow
1229 May -31 May 3 Athletics

Guru Govind Singh Sports Collage, Lucknow Athletics Ground

Lucknow
1326 May- 1 June 7 Hockey

Guru Govind Singh Sports Collage, Lucknow ( Hockey Gound)

Lucknow
1424 May- 2 June 10 Football Boys

Guru Govind Singh Sports Collage, Lucknow ( Football Ground)

Lucknow
1524 May -2 June 10 Football Girls Ekana Sportz City- Football Ground Lucknow
1624 May -30 May 7 Tennis Ekana Sportz City - Tennis Couts Lucknow
1726 May- 29 May 4 Swimming SVSP Sports Complex- Swimming Pool GB Nagar
1823 May - 27 May 5 Kabaddi

SVSP Sports Complex- Indoor Hall

GB Nagar

1929 May- 2 June 5 Boxing

SVSP Sports Complex- Indoor Hall

GB Nagar

2024 May -27 May 4Basket Ball GB University- Indoor Hall

GB Nagar

2130 May- 3 June 5 Weightlifting

GB University- Indoor Hall

GB Nagar

2225 May - 31 May 7 Shooting SAI KSSR

GB Nagar


Live Stream

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2023 Khelo India University Games on the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel.



Khelo IndiaIndian Sports
