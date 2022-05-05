In Numbers — A look at Khelo India University Games 2021

The second edition of Khelo India University Games 2021 was successfully conducted at the Jain University, Bengaluru from 24th April to 3rd May 2022.



Here, we break down the 10-day event into numbers.

3886 Athletes

A whopping 3886 athletes were recorded to have competed in the Khelo India University Games 2021.

852 medals awarded

A total of 852 medals were awarded throughout the 10 days of the event.

335 bronze medals

Out of the 852 medals awarded to podium finishers, a whopping 335 were bronze.

259 gold medals

A total of 259 gold medals were awarded to the champions.

258 silver medals

Surprisingly the number of silver medals awarded were less than gold medals and stood at 258.

209 Universities

A whopping 209 universities from across India flocked down to Bengaluru to compete in the prestigious Khelo India University Games 2021.

142 Medal winning universities

Out of the 209 Universities, 142 universities returned with at least one medal from the Khelo India University Games.

97 meet records broken or equalled

A whopping 97 meet records were broken or equalled during the course of the 10-day event.

71 gold medal winning universities

Out of the 142 medal winning universities, a total of 71 struck at least one gold.

51 medals for Lovely Professional University

51 medals won by the Lovely Professional University was the highest number of medals won by any varsity.

42 meet records in weightlifting

Out of the 97 meet records broken or equalled, a massive 42 were in the sport of weightlifting.

20 Sports

The 3886 athletes competed across 20 different sporting disciplines at the Khelo India University Games 2021.

20 gold medals won by Jain University

Jain University were crowned the champions of the Khelo India University Games 2021 with 20 gold medals.

10 days

The Khelo India University Games was a 10-day event from 24th April 2022 to 3rd May 2022.

9 medals for Siva Sridhar

Jain University's swimmer Siva Sridhar was the most successful athlete at the Games with 9 medals to his names.

7 gold medals for Siva Sridhar

Out of the 9 medals bagged by Siva Sridhar, a whopping 7 were gold.

4 gold medals for Shrungi Bandekar

Yet another swimmer from Jain University, Shrungi Bandekar was the most successful female athlete at the Games with 4 gold medals in her bags.

4 Olympians

A total of 4 Olympians – Dutee Chand, Srihari Natraj, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar, were part of the Khelo India University Games.

4 Venues

The Khelo India University Games 2021 was held across 4 venues – Jain Sports School, Kateerava Stadium, Field Marshal KM Cariappa Stadium and SAI Shooting Range.

2 indigenous sports

Two indigenous sports – Yogasana and Mallakhamb, were held for the first time at Khelo India University Games.

2 National Records

2 National Records were set during the 10-day event in Bengaluru – one by swimmer Siva Sridhar and the other by weightlifter Ann Mariya.