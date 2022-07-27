Next Gen Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters lose 7-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in semi-final

Kerala Blasters FC faced a heavy defeat in the Premier League's Next Gen Cup 2022 at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur. The youth team of the PL side scored seven goals past the young team of the ISL side. A trip of experience and opportunity turned disappointing very quickly for the boys in yellow.

However, there were a lot of positives to take from the one-sided match. While Spurs outclassed Blasters in terms of technique and finesse, the Indians did not lose faith and were constantly in search of that elusive goal, which unfortunately did not come.



Midfielder Jeakson Singh and forward Nihal showed glimpses of composure, while the whole team came close to scoring on a couple of ocassions. The young Blasters were moving around the ball quite smoothly and with conviction, but Tottenham were just better at capitalising on their chances.

Hotspur's Williams scored a sumptuous hattrick while most of the London side's attack was constantly involved in overpowering Kerala's defensive line.

KBFC will play Crystal Palace next to decide third place in the London group of the Next Gen Cup 2022.