Kerala Blasters FC completes the signing of Lara Sharma

Kerala Blasters on Tuesday announced that the club has signed goalkeeper Lara Sharma on a one-year loan deal from Bengaluru FC.



The 24-year-old is a polished product of Tata Football Academy. He has packs of experience having gone through the footballing ranks of Indian Arrows, ATK (reserves), and Bengalaru FC.

A Durand Cup winner, Lara had also represented the national team U18 side.

Commenting on the loan deal, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said:



"Lara is someone who we’ve followed for long time. For now, we got an opportunity to see him closely for one season and also add depth to our goalkeeping department. I hope this upcoming season plays a substantial part in the growth of Lara Sharma as a player and that his time with us is mutually beneficial to both him and the club."

A visibly ecstatic Lara Sharma said:

"The opportunity to play at KBFC is so special. The fans, the atmosphere, and the energy around the Club is so positive and I can’t wait to be a part of it all. I’m looking forward to making the most of this opportunity and contributing to the club in every way possible."

Lara Sharma has already linked up with his new team mates in Kochi, as preparations for the upcoming Durand Cup are underway.