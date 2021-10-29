Kerala Blasters launches #PlantATree, #PlantADream initiatives

The Indian Super League team Kerala Blasters go green in an unconventional manner to support the environment In a first for any football club in India, KBFC has included a biodegradable tag with each of their Home, Away, and Third kit jerseys. Enclosed in it, is a seed. When one plants the biodegradable tag from these jerseys, they are taking a small, yet very significant step towards changing the environment for the better.

These tags are an extension of the concept behind the white third kit this season- an ode to the future, signifying a blank canvas to which color can be added by achieving whatever one intends to achieve in the future. Each of the tags on the kits have a space left blank to write down one's dream before the seed is planted. Watering it every day will signify a commitment to achieve one's goals, no matter what.

"Football has a great role to play in the community. We are proud to be able to leverage our Club's Third Kit to raise awareness about social sustainability this season. Through this initiative, we want all our fans to plant these biodegradable tags and to nurture them just like their dreams. We want to thank our partner SIX5SIX in helping us make this call-to-action possible. Empowering and encouraging our fans, especially our young ones, to use football as a platform to address social issues is the core of what this club stands for. We have taken another step towards this and will continue to make many in the future, " said Nikhil Bhardwaj, the Director of Kerala Blasters on the #PlantATree, #PlantADream initiative.