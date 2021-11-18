ISL 2021-22: "I want to focus on things that we can control," says Ivan Vukomanovic

The Indian Super League is all set to start from tomorrow and the familiar rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will feature in yet another opening night.

Kerala had a very disappointing outing last season. Since then, many things have changed for the Blasters. They have appointed Ivan Vukomanovic as the new Head Coach and signed six new foreigners to bolster their squad.

Blasters started their pre-season early and also took part in the Durand Cup. The new head coach of Kerala looked very calm. As he spoke on various topics while attending the media in the pre-match press conference.



