Govt jobs for Karnataka sportspersons winning international medals

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to offer government jobs to those sportspersons who win medal in the international tournaments. The jobs would range from Class-A to Class-D depending on their educational qualification.

"To encourage sportspersons who win medals in international sports, government jobs are for the taking. A committee will be formed through which jobs will be given to the sportspersons from Group-A to Group-C and Group-D," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

He said those who win medals in Olympics or Paralympics and Common Wealth Games possessing a bachelor's degree would get a job in the Group-A category whereas medalists with a bachelor's degree in Asian would get Group-B post. The medalists possessing lower than a bachelor's degree would get any of the Group-C or Group-D post, Madhuswamy said.

"We are not compromising with educational qualification. We are giving an age relaxation of 10 years," the Minister explained.

He added that those sportspersons getting Group-A job would get the Assistant Commissioner's post while the Group-B post would be equivalent to Tahsildar's.