19-year-old dies of burn injuries while performing karate with fire in Tamil Nadu

In a shocking turn of events, a karate practitioner passed away after he suffered serious burn injuries while performing stunts involving fire during an event in Tamil Nadu. The entire incident, which took place in the Pudukottai district, was caught on camera.



The victim, identified as 19-year-old Balaji, was carrying out fire stunts in an open ground along with others. As the wind blew strong, the fire was spreading fast, and it covered Balaji's body while performing the stunt.

Tamil Nadu: A Karate event was held in Pudukkottai district on August 14. During an attempt in adventure category, a 19-year-old Balaji attempted a move with a burning cloth on his hand. During the act, he caught on fire &was rushed to hospital. He succumbed to his injuries today pic.twitter.com/323GOBQcad





On August 14, a karate event was hosted near Singamuthu Ayyanar temple, in which several karate practitioners participated to entertain the crowd. Balaji was among them.



Balaji had tied a cloth around his hands, which was set on fire during his performance.



Within seconds of his performance, the fire went out of control. To save himself, Balaji ran towards the crowd. The raging fire was immediately doused by the people present at the moment.



He sustained serious burn injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He passed away on Friday after failing to respond to the treatment. The police have registered a case.

