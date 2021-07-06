14-year-old Kararte girl kills herself after blackmailed by youth

A tragedy occurred in the city of Howrah on Monday, when a 14-years-old girl, a professional karate player who has also participated in some national-level karate tournaments, was found hanging from the ceiling at her home. The police said the girl named Pamela Adhikari is a class VIII student, and she was allegedly blackmailed by a youth with whom she had become close in the recent past.



Pamela Adhikari also left a suicide note in which she stated that she had to take the extreme step as she could not bear with the blackmailing by the youth anymore.



The police recovered the girl's body on Monday morning and found that her mobile phone's password was written on the palm of her hand. Cops informed that the suicide note was found in her mobile.



The youth who was blackmailing her is missing, and the police have filed a case of abetment of suicide against him and have indulged in catching the accused.



When police inquired about the girl's family, they told them that she used to post photographs on different social media platforms, and she even started getting offers for modelling.

A youth had contacted her for a modelling assignment. He took few photographs of their intimate moments and then started blackmailing the girl with those photographs after she refused his indecent proposal. In the suicide note, the girl stated that she was scared of a social stigma, which prompted her to end her life.