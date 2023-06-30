WATCH: Kabaddi umpire involved in a funny tackle sequence

Kabaddi is a game of strength and agility, and many times, the Kabaddi mat has witnessed the display of brute strength.

While most of the time, it is the players who are involved in the tussle, in one rare instance, in the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023, saw a line umpire become part of it too.

In a final which was going neck-to-neck, India was leading 38-30 in the 38th minute when this funny incident happened.

Iranian captain Shadlu came to raid in a three men Indian defense, where Nitesh pounced from the right side to execute an ankle hold while the other defenders came to aid.

But as per the rules, Nitesh had stepped out of the back line, making him ineligible for the tackle. Among all this action happening, the line umpire came out to stop Nitesh and held his ankle, making it look like a tackle.

WATCH: Line Umpire executes an ankle hold

Out of Context Kabaddi!

ft. Line judge pic.twitter.com/TaIctIuN5j — Harsh (@Blazie_Harsh) June 30, 2023

The other umpires came to clear the chaos and award Iran a point for the mistake made by Nitesh.

The final between two strong teams was full of drama and tension as India edged out Iran 42-32 to win the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. Both teams were involved in the tough passage of play in between.

India dominated the major part of the game led by Pawan Sehrawat, but Iran had their moments in the game.

India remained undefeated in the tournament, and the signs look good at the moment with the Asian Games in sight.