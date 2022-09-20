WATCH: Kabaddi players served food inside toilet in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking revelation, a video emerged from the city of Sahranpur, Uttar Pradesh where the ongoing Under-17 State level Kabaddi championship is taking place. The clip shows girl players entering the toilet where utensils containing food are kept.

The camera pans to show the placement of the stove right beside the urinals which just shows the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities and organisers. Just days after West Bengal ministers were seen shoving Bengaluru FC players to get into the photo frame, this incident in UP shines a light on the deplorable state of Indian sports.

Watch the video here:

Food served to kabaddi players in #UttarPradesh kept in toilet. Is this how #BJP respects the players? Shameful! pic.twitter.com/SkxZjyQYza — YSR (@ysathishreddy) September 20, 2022



