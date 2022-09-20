Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kabaddi
WATCH: Kabaddi players served food inside toilet in Uttar Pradesh
In the shocking video, a dark side of the state of sports in India is revealed.
In a shocking revelation, a video emerged from the city of Sahranpur, Uttar Pradesh where the ongoing Under-17 State level Kabaddi championship is taking place. The clip shows girl players entering the toilet where utensils containing food are kept.
The camera pans to show the placement of the stove right beside the urinals which just shows the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities and organisers. Just days after West Bengal ministers were seen shoving Bengaluru FC players to get into the photo frame, this incident in UP shines a light on the deplorable state of Indian sports.
Watch the video here:
