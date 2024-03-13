The Rise of 'Ankle Breaker' Vishal Bhardwaj in the kabaddi world

In the pulsating world of Pro Kabaddi League, one name that shines brightly is Vishal Bhardwaj. Hailing from the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, this talented defender displayed his supreme talent on the mat of Kabaddi.

Vishal's journey into the realm of Kabaddi began at a young age when he was just a boy filled with dreams.

Growing up in a small village, he was drawn to the game that seemed to run through the very veins of his community. With relentless passion and an unyielding spirit, he honed his skills, starting from the dusty grounds of his village to the grand arenas of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Vishal was picked up by Telugu Titans in the 2016 season of the PKL, but he only played two matches. His big break came in 2017 when he played 22 matches and earned 71 points to become one of the best defenders in the league.

His signature move, the ankle hold, became the nightmare of many raiders, earning him the nickname "Ankle Breaker" among fans and opponents alike.

"I had never thought that one move, that I learnt from my village in the village, would become so popular," Vishal told The Bridge during the #AndarSeStrong campaign for Dabur Chyawanprash.

Raised in Himachal Pradesh, Vishal played several sports before realising his passion for Kabaddi.



"I used to play a lot of sports. One of the sports I played was basketball but one of my coaches persuaded me into playing Kabaddi," revealed Vishal.

Vishal's rise in the Pro Kabaddi League as one of the formidable defenders didn't go unnoticed and he was soon called up for the Indian national team.

Vishal did not disappoint; he thrived on the national team and has a cabinet full of medals including the Asian Kabaddi Championship, the South Asian Games, and the latest 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Currently playing for Dabang Delhi in the PKL, Vishal Bhardwaj remains one of the best defenders to come out since the inception of the Pro Kabaddi League.