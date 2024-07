Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League 2024: Points table and Standings

The first season of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League 2024 has kicked off from July 11th to July 25th at the Sarovar Portico, Noida Indoor Stadium where eight teams face each other!

Sangam Challengers, Yamuna Yodhas, Brij Stars, Kashi Kings, Awadh Ramdoots, JD Noida Ninjas, Lucknow Lions, and Ganga Kings of Mirzapur.

Each team comprising of 15 players has brought together 120 participants from Uttar Pradesh and across India!

Each team will face the other seven teams twice in a round-robin style. The top four teams in the standings will move on to the semi-finals!

The winners of the semi-finals will go ahead to compete in the UPKL 2024 FINAL on 25th July!

Here's a look at the standings:





Position Teams P W L 1 Awadh Ramdoot 1 1 0 2 Lucknow Lions 1 1 0 3 Sangam Challenger 1 1 0 4 Kashi Kings 1 1 0 5 JD Noida Ninja 1 0 1 6 Kings of Mirzapur 1 0 1 7 Yamuna Yodhas 1 0 1 8 Brij Stars 1 0 1





Here's a look at the UPKL fixtures:







Thursday, 11 July , 2024

Yamuna Yodhas vs Lucknow Lions - 5:00 PM

JD Noida Ninjas vs Kashi Kings - 6:00 PM

Ganga Kings of Mirzapur vs Sangam Challengers - 7:00 PM

Brij Stars vs Awadh Ramdoots - 8:00 PM

Friday, 12 July , 2024

Awadh Ramdoots vs Sangam Challengers - 5:00 PM

Kashi Kings vs Yamuna Yodhas - 6:00 PM

Ganga Kings of Mirzapur vs Brij Stars - 7:00 PM

Lucknow Lions vs JD Noida Ninjas - 8:00 PM

Saturday, 13 July 2024

JD Noida Ninjas vs Yamuna Yodhas - 5:00 PM

Kashi Kings vs Lucknow Lions - 6:00 PM

Awadh Ramdoots vs Ganga Kings of Mirzapur - 7:00 PM

Sangam Challengers vs Brij Stars - 8:00 PM

Sunday, 14 July 2024

Kashi Kings vs Sangam Challengers - 5:00 PM

JD Noida Ninjas vs Ganga Kings of Mirzapur - 6:00 PM

Lucknow Lions vs Brij Stars - 7:00 PM

Awadh Ramdoots vs Yamuna Yodhas - 8:00 PM

Monday, 15 July 2024

JD Noida Ninjas vs Sangam Challengers - 5:00 PM

Brij Stars vs Yamuna Yodhas - 6:00 PM

Lucknow Lions vs Awadh Ramdoots - 7:00 PM

Ganga Kings of Mirzapur vs Kashi Kings - 8:00 PM

Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Brij Stars vs JD Noida Ninjas - 5:00 PM

Awadh Ramdoots vs Kashi Kings - 6:00 PM

Sangam Challengers vs Yamuna Yodhas - 7:00 PM

Lucknow Lions vs Ganga Kings of Mirzapur - 8:00 PM

Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Sangam Challengers vs Lucknow Lions - 5:00 PM

Brij Stars vs Kashi Kings - 6:00 PM

Awadh Ramdoots vs JD Noida Ninjas - 7:00 PM

Ganga Kings of Mirzapur vs Yamuna Yodhas - 8:00 PM

Thursday, 18 July 2024

Kashi Kings vs JD Noida Ninjas - 5:00 PM

Yamuna Yodhas vs Lucknow Lions - 6:00 PM

Sangam Challengers vs Ganga Kings of Mirzapur - 7:00 PM

Awadh Ramdoots vs Brij Stars - 8:00 PM

Friday, 19 July 2024

JD Noida Ninjas vs Lucknow Lions - 5:00 PM

Kashi Kings vs Yamuna Yodhas - 6:00 PM

Brij Stars vs Ganga Kings of Mirzapur - 7:00 PM

Sangam Challengers vs Awadh Ramdoots - 8:00 PM

Saturday, 20 July 2024

Brij Stars vs Sangam Challengers - 5:00 PM

Kashi Kings vs Lucknow Lions - 6:00 PM

Ganga Kings of Mirzapur vs Awadh Ramdoots - 7:00 PM

JD Noida Ninjas vs Yamuna Yodhas - 8:00 PM

Sunday, 21 July 2024

JD Noida Ninjas vs Ganga Kings of Mirzapur - 5:00 PM

Kashi Kings vs Sangam Challengers - 6:00 PM

Brij Stars vs Lucknow Lions - 7:00 PM

Yamuna Yodhas vs Awadh Ramdoots - 8:00 PM

Monday, 22 July 2024

Yamuna Yodhas vs Brij Stars - 5:00 PM

Ganga Kings of Mirzapur vs Kashi Kings - 6:00 PM

Lucknow Lions vs Awadh Ramdoots - 7:00 PM

JD Noida Ninjas vs Sangam Challengers - 8:00 PM

Tuesday, 23 July 2024

JD Noida Ninjas vs Brij Stars - 5:00 PM

Sangam Challengers vs Yamuna Yodhas - 6:00 PM

Lucknow Lions vs Ganga Kings of Mirzapur - 7:00 PM

Awadh Ramdoots vs Kashi Kings - 8:00 PM

Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Semi-final 1 - 7:00 PM

Semi-final 2 - 8:00 PM

Thursday, 25 July 2024

UPKL 2024 Final - 8:00 PM





Apna Bharat, Apna Khel,

Ab Khelega Uttar Pradesh!